Michael Bisping chimes in on Triller's pursuit to come after illegal streamers

UFC commentator Michael Bisping recently gave his thoughts on Triller's pursuit to come after pay-per-view pirates.

Triller is telling illegal streamers to pay up for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view if they don't want to face any legal consequences. The outspoken former champion chimed in on the issue.

In a recent episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' explained why he thinks Triller's logic on piracy is flawed.

"They said it’s equivalent to walking into a video game store and stealing a video game. I’m gonna say it’s nothing like that whatsoever. Okay listen, when you’re streaming – when you’re illegally streaming – okay you’re taking a product without paying for it but you’re not walking into a video [game] store and taking a game. You’re just clicking a link that somebody else has presented. So the person that clicks the link shouldn’t be responsible. It’s the person that had that platform there for people," Bisping said.

However, Michael Bisping made it clear that he doesn't support illegal streamers. Michael Bisping added that it's going to be difficult for Triller to come after everyone who streamed the Paul-Askren event illegally:

"I’m not saying they should just accept it because they shouldn’t. But in this day and age, you’re not gonna completely eradicate it. It’s gonna be very difficult."

Triller's problem with piracy

Triller claims that there were over 2 million pirated streams of the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren event.

Triller recently issued a warning on its Fite.TV website. In a statement, Triller said it's giving illegal streamers the opportunity to pay the company $49.99 as a "a one-time settlement and release for their unlawful acts".

The company claims that illegal streamers who don’t agree to go to Fite.TV and deposit a payment could face a fine of $150,000 in damages.

Michael Bisping retired from cagefighting in 2018. Right now, he's still working with the UFC as a commentator. He also hosts a podcast where he talks about the latest happenings in the world of MMA.

Michael Bisping will give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his life and career with his tour, 'An Evening With Michael Bisping: Tales From The Octagon'. The tour will take place in Michael Bisping's home country, the UK.