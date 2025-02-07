Michael Bisping names only reason why Islam Makhachev is the P4P king over Jon Jones

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed the only reason Islam Makhachev is the pound-for-pound (P4P) king over Jon Jones.

Makhachev recently defended his strap for the fourth time against Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano at UFC 311. The Dagestani was originally scheduled to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch, but after Tsarukyan withdrew, Makhachev beat Moicano via round one submission.

With that, the reigning UFC lightweight champion set a new lightweight record with four title defenses, further cementing his legacy. Previously, Makhachev also defeated elites like Alexander Volkanovski twice and Dustin Poirier.

For years, 'Bones' was recognized as the pound-for-pound king by UFC CEO Dana White. However, at the UFC 311 post-fight presser, White accepted the lightweight king as the No.1 P4P UFC fighter.

Meanwhile, Bisping recently revealed in an interview with Submission Radio that the only reason Makhachev is the P4P king is that he has remained more active lately, compared to 'Bones.'

"Activity county you know. It was Jones, but now Islam has been a bit more active. Yeah, I think Islam Makhachev right now."

Michael Bisping thinks Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev will be an interesting fight

In the aforementioned interview with Submission Radio, Michael Bisping was asked to lend his thoughts on a potential showdown between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

The UFC Hall of Famer thinks that both the combatants have formidable skill sets and have achieved a lot. Bisping is also impressed by Topuria knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his past fights. Talking about Topuria vs Makhachev, Bisping opined:

"Ilia is a smaller guy tho. Two guys have great skill sets, the biggie guy is always gonna win. But if anyone can make that happen [the fight] it has to be Ilia Topuria."

'The Count' believes that as per claims, if 'El Matador's' wrestling is better than his boxing:

“It’ll be an interesting fight."

