Michael Bisping reveals the biggest mistake Stipe Miocic made in the fight with Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic lost his UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in the main event at UFC 260. Going into the fight, many believed that Stipe Miocic could cement his place as the greatest heavyweight of all time if he could beat Francis Ngannou for the second time.

However, Ngannou had Miocic in all kinds of trouble once he started defending the champion's takedown attempts successfully. Ngannou then rocked Miocic in an exchange early in the second round but Miocic also managed to land a counter right hand, which stung the Predator in the process.

As Stipe Miocic rushed in, Ngannou would connect a short left hook that sent the champion crashing to the canvas. Francis Ngannou proceeded to knock out Stipe Miocic at 00:52 in the second round to be crowned the new heavyweight king.

In the aftermath of the contest, former UFC middleweight champion and MMA analyst Michael Bisping talked about the fight on an episode of his podcast. According to Bisping, the right hand Stipe Miocic landed in the final seconds of the fight might have led to his downfall.

Talking about Stipe Miocic's error, Bisping said:

"Anyway, I forgot the exact process but they were engaging in some blows and ‘boom’! Stipe (Miocic) hits him with that right hand and that was the worst thing Stipe could have done. Because it did wobble Francis."

"Francis did stop in his tracks and it wobbled him momentarily, only for a split second. But Stipe saw that and he thought, ‘Oh! I’ve got him,’ and he rushed in. Boom! Left hook and that was it, it was done," Bisping added.

Stipe Miocic was transported to a hospital following the fight

Francis Ngannou knocked Stipe Miocic out with a vicious left hook at UFC 260, which was enough to cause sufficient damage to the champion in itself. However, by the time referee Herb Dean could step in to stop the contest, Ngannou had landed another devastating bomb on Miocic while he was on the ground.

Though Miocic needed some assistance getting up, he was able to stand on his feet to see Ngannou receiving the strap. According to Marc Raimondi from ESPN, Stipe Miocic was taken to the hospital for a precautionary CT scan.

Stipe Miocic was transported to the hospital for a precautionary CT Scan, per the UFC. #UFC260 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 28, 2021