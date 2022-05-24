"The prize for biggest f***ing moron" - Michael Bisping unloads on fan over Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira judging claim

Michael Bisping wasn't in the commentary booth for UFC Vegas 55 on Saturday night, but that didn't stop one fan on Twitter from accusing him of calling the Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira fight wrong.

Holm and Vieira engaged in a largely lackluster five round fight with little of consequence to score. The most interesting thing about the fight was the controversy afterward when Vieira was awarded a split decision win.

Many fans pointed to Holly Holm's control in the clinch and statistical superiority in strikes to argue she clearly won the fight. Vieira fans claim her punches hurt Holm more, which is the primary criteria when judging an MMA fight.

One person in particular decided to attack Michael Bisping, even though Bisping wasn't working as a commentator that week. The fan wrote:

"Bisping and DC had NO F***ING idea how judges are supposed to score rounds. Kept mentioning Holly's control all fight which isn't even a thing anymore."

Michael Bisping didn't hesitate to fire back, writing:

"And the prize for biggest f***ing moron goes to YOU!!!! I wasn’t even commentating 😂 nor did I even tweet about it. It’s ok I accept your apology 😂😂😂 hahahahaha"

Actually in the booth for UFC Vegas 55: Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Paul Felder. To give the fan that Michael Bisping roasted some credit, he did take the criticism on the chin and admit he was completely wrong.

BIG FUCKING L for me.

Michael Bisping isnt' the only UFC commentator getting attacked over their jobs

UFC commentators have been getting a lot of heat recently for supposedly biased commentary. It's not just the fans, either. Most recently, Tony Ferguson lashed out at Joe Rogan for dismissing his performance against Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 in December 2020.

During the UFC 274 media week, Ferguson said:

"When Joe Rogan was talking, it looked like I didn't know what the hell I was doing yet I was more active on the bottom than Dustin Poirier [against Charles Oliveira] and I didn't hear one word talking about how bad his jiu jitsu was... The commentators are talking like they don't know what the f*** they're talking about and they're making guys like me sound like I'm an idiot for one and two that I'm out there [and] I don't know what the f*** I'm doing."

Ferguson later said that he'd turned down an offer to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience on account of the disrespect.

He also added Daniel Cormier to the list of commentators that weren't giving him a fair shake, resulting in a heated back and forth with 'DC' over social media. In the end, 'El Cucuy' said he still had a lot of respect for Cormier and Rogan, but that didn't change his opinion about their commentary work. Michael Bisping was not mentioned.

Edited by Ryan Harkness