Michael 'Venom' Page family: Everything you need to know about the UFC star's life outside the cage

Michael 'Venom' Page, commonly known as 'MVP', is a 36-year-old British mixed martial artist and kickboxer. The former Bellator MMA welterweight fighter has garnered acclaim for his dynamic striking and intricate kickboxing techniques, accumulating a 21-2 professional record, including 13 knockout victories.

While his professional career often commands attention, his personal life remains a topic of interest for many fans.

Expand Tweet

Page, hailing from London, was born to Curtis Page Sr. and Pauline Reece, both skilled in the art of Lau Gar kung fu. His father was a British Telecom employee originally from Trinidad, while his mother was a nurse who hailed from Jamaica.

MVP is the maternal nephew of Lau Gar Master Stan Brown, who not only instructed his father but also holds a special place in the family lineage. Amidst a bustling household, Page shares his upbringing with nine siblings, three of whom joined the family through adoption.

Page's father served as his instructor. Among his nine siblings, Sefena and his brothers Curtis Jr., Jamie, and Kalon have also achieved acclaim as kickboxing champions. 'Venom' started his Lau Gar training at the tender age of 3, stepping into his first kickboxing tournament at 5. Demonstrating exceptional commitment, he immersed himself in competition at the age of 8, making his debut in an international tournament held in Germany.

After months of buzz, Page is now officially signed with the UFC. He is set to make his octagon debut against Kevin Holland in a 170-pound showdown at UFC 299. The highly anticipated pay-per-view event is scheduled for March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Michael 'Venom' Page attributes character growth to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Michael 'Venom' Page credited Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for shaping his character's development.

During his interview with TNT Sports last December, Page was asked whether his distinctive style in the cage is a natural extension of his personality or a conscious decision. He responded:

"It's definitely a conscious decision. And it is more so, before my first fight, I was thinking about this for hours and hours and literally watched hours and hours of Dwayne Johnson because him as 'The Rock' for me was like... He's unrivaled in regard to that crowd, he has the crowd in his hands. I was like, I'm going to look after some of the stuff he does and adopt it for myself."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below:

Expand Tweet