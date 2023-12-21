Michael ‘Venom’ Page reveals why he rejected financially rewarding offers in favor of signing with the UFC

Michael ‘Venom’ Page recently joined TNT Sports for an interview to discuss his decision to sign with the UFC.

Following UFC 296, Dana White sat down for his post-event press conference and dropped a bombshell. The UFC CEO announced that ‘MVP’ had signed with the promotion and would debut against Kevin Holland on March 9 at UFC 299.

Page is a 36-year-old unpredictable striker who was considering signing with the UFC and PFL after parting ways with Bellator. PFL is rumored to have offered him a lucrative contract, but the English welterweight signed with the UFC for a reason other than money.

‘MVP’ had this to say during an interview with TNT Sports:

“That’s definitely it, [I want to test myself against the best]. It’s still a challenge. You have to weigh things up, and I’m a very logical thinker. I have to sit down and be like, okay, how much time do I want to have left and this and that.

"Maybe is it a bad decision to just make a little money now. I had to go through all of that in my head, but it always comes down to my ego says I can beat everybody over there. There’s not one person that could beat me. That’s what my ego is saying to me like just go and show everybody that you can do it.”

Watch Michael ‘Venom’ Page discuss his decision to sign with the UFC in the video below from 2:00-3:00:

Michael ‘Venom’ Page plans to quickly make noise with the “short time” he has left in MMA

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is in a similar position as Michael Chandler was when the latter joined the UFC in 2021. ‘MVP’ might be overlooked like Chandler was because he’s in the latter stages of his career, but he undoubtedly has the potential to quickly make an impact in the welterweight division.

Page had this to say during the previously mentioned interview with TNT Sports:

“The thought is also the amount of time I have left. I’m in it for a short time, not a long time. I’m gonna create so much noise, and I’m gonna do it very very quickly.”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page won’t be handed anything in his UFC tenure, as he’s being put to the test in his debut. Kevin Holland has established a top-tier resume in the welterweight and middleweight divisions, leading to a promotional record of 12-7 (one no-contest).

Holland plans to capitalize on the hype of ‘MVP’ by securing a win and reminding everyone how dangerous of a fighter he is.

Watch Page's entire interview with TNT Sports below: