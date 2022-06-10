Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal would do "biggest numbers" ever seen, according to Mike Brown

Mike Brown expressed excitement about a potential fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

Social media has seen some back-and-forth between BMF champ Jorge Masvidal and former UFC double champ Conor McGregor. With McGregor itching to make his return to the octagon, there have been a few fighters thrown into the pot as potential opponents. Masvidal strongly believes he will be too much for the Irishman to handle. The Miami native is confident that McGregor will not agree to fight him despite potentially being the biggest fight in UFC history.

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown has weighed in on the matchup and thinks it will be one of the most lucrative fights in MMA. In a recent interview, Brown told MMA Junkie:

"I mean, that fight would be incredible. I couldn't imagine a fight that would be bigger. Both of their personalities and their fighting styles. I think it would be the biggest numbers the sport's ever seen."

When it comes to fighters who create major pay-per-view numbers and make money, 'Notorious' and 'Gamebred' are undoubtedly at the top of the list. This is because of their brilliant promotional skills outside the cage and exciting fighting styles inside it. With thirty-five knockouts between them, this fight has all the makings of a barnburner.

Conor McGregor still hunting for next opponent

Despite being away from action for over a year, Conor McGregor has no dearth of options for an opponent when he makes his return to the octagon. From former lightweight champion and current No.1 contender Charles Oliveira to fan-favorite Michael Chandler, a host of fighters have called out McGregor even though he's currently in recovery.

UFC President Dana White has already expressed his interest in 'Notorious' competing inside the octagon again, but only when he is ready. The 33-year-old has put on a considerable amount of muscle and recently claimed that he wants to fight Kamaru Usman upon returning in a bid to become the first three-division UFC champ.

