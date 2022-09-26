MMA News Roundup: Doctor explains how Dana White's 10 year life expectancy was predicted, UFC fighters speak up against Russian mobilization, Paddy Pimblett video calls Conor McGregor 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Dr. David Abbasi explaining how Dana White's shockingly short life expectancy was estimated, fighters speaking up against Russian mobilization, and more.

#3. Dr. Abbasi explains how Dana White's DNA analysis was done

Dana White at Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Dana White recently revealed that human biologist and alternative health professional Gary Brecka gave him 10.4 years to live. The news obviously came as a shock to fans, given White has looked fit as a fiddle during the many appearances he's made for the UFC recently.

Dr. David Abbasi is known for providing in-depth analysis of MMA-related injuries and health issues. He posted a video on his YouTube channel explaining how Brecka and his 10X Health System could predict White's life expectancy.

According to Dr. Abbasi, the length of the DNA-protein structures that protect chromosomes, called telomeres, is an indicator of one's longevity:

"As people are getting older in age, the telomeres are shorter. And people closer to death have much shorter telomeres than people that are more youthful or younger or healthier. So they can look at the comparison of the length of the telomeres on the ends of the DNA of chromosomes and basically start to predict when somebody was gonna die."

Watch the full video below:

#2. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Mokaev, other UFC fighters speak up against Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony

Vladimir Putin recently announced Russia's first mobilization since World War II, which mandated hundreds and thousands of able-bodied Russian men to serve in the nation's ongoing war against Ukraine.

The decision has been met with severe resistance in Russia as well as around the world. Men and women have taken to the streets to protest against the war.

Francis Scarr @francis_scarr A group of women successfully chases away a lone policeman at an anti-mobilisation protest in Dagestan t.me/utro_dagestan/… A group of women successfully chases away a lone policeman at an anti-mobilisation protest in Dagestan t.me/utro_dagestan/… https://t.co/jwJLqVPIcO

The decision has prompted reactions from UFC fighters as well.

Muhammad Mokaev, who was born in Dagestan and moved to the UK as a refugee, penned a lengthy Instagram post in protest. He accused the Russian authorities of 'oppressing their own people' and urged them to make diplomatic decisions without compromising the safety of their citizens.

Here's a part of the Instagram post, translated to English by Google:

"If you are going to be taken away tomorrow, your women will stand up for you as well. Do your job carefully without stressing your own people, tomorrow you do not know what the situation will be in your homes! In Dagestan, people have so small salaries, men earn as much as they can, and they are taken away to fight... understand your own people, at least women!"

Even Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has mostly stayed away from making political statements, seemed indignant at the situation:

There were also more responses from fighters from other promotions.

#1. Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann video call Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall

UFC rising superstar Paddy Pimblett recently visited Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin, Ireland along with Molly McCann and other teammates.

In a video uploaded to Pimblett's YouTube channel, he was seen doing an immense amount of justice to his reputation for being a foodie. The entire team was feasting on steaks, burgers, fries, and tons of alcohol.

While eating, Pimblett got a video call from Conor McGregor. The Irishman pointed out that 'The Baddy' was looking bulkier than he did in his last octagon outing, to which the Liverpudlian responded that he weighed nearly 191lbs. currently.

Pimblett also scored the dishes he tasted and gave the steak a 9.6 and the burger a 9.1 out of 10.

Watch the full video below:

