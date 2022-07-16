MMA News Roundup: UFC Hall-of-Famer in talks with WWE, title contender addresses violent childhood, Joe Rogan calls Canada "communist" 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other news stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a former UFC champion getting approached by WWE (and also stepping into Hollywood), a top featherweight reminiscing about their harsh childhood, Joe Rogan slamming Justin Trudeau (again), and more.

#3 UFC HOF Daniel Cormier eyes a future in WWE

UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony

The former UFC double-champ has never shied away from his pro-wrestling fanboy persona. 'DC' has been a lifelong fan of WWE and has often hinted at a possible commentary or even wrestling position with the company.

In a recent conversation with Monster Energy on a live Twitter Spaces Q&A, 'DC' revealed that he has been approached to work with the NXT Tag Team champions, Creed Brothers.

"So my brother, ‘my brother's’ not my actual brother. One of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a part of the Creed brothers in the WWE. They are the NXT champions, right? So they're the smaller league champions, and so I've been asked a couple of times to do something. Do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven't been able to make it work, but it's something that I really do want to do," Cormier said.

He also disclosed that he has a friendly relationship with several WWE superstars, including Triple H, WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Vince McMahon's son-in-law.

Daniel Cormier is also set to appear in the television adaptation of the popular MMA movie Warrior alongside Gina Rodriguez of Jane The Virgin fame.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma



I am truly honored and excited for this next chapter in my life! I came from Lafayette, Louisiana to the bring lights of the Octagon and now I take on Hollywood! I teased this a while back but now it’s a reality thanks to @paramountplus and @lionsgate !I am truly honored and excited for this next chapter in my life! I came from Lafayette, Louisiana to the bring lights of the Octagon and now I take on Hollywood! I teased this a while back but now it’s a reality thanks to @paramountplus and @lionsgate ! I am truly honored and excited for this next chapter in my life! https://t.co/7LAP933kmV

#2 Brian Ortega credits father for saving him from a worse childhood

UFC 214 Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega grew up in the notorious Harbor Area of West Los Angeles, well known for its organized crime activities back in the 90s and the noughties. Ortega and his friends and family often used to find themselves in the crossfire, and on certain unfortunate occasions, right in front of the fire as well.

The former featherweight title challenger credits his father, Martin Ortega, for saving him from getting sucked into the same abyss and also teaching him to survive in such circumstances.

In the latest episode of UFC Journey ahead of his Fight Night clash with Yair Rodriguez, we see glimpses of Ortega's close relationship with his dad and also how much 'T-City' owes it to him for the life he has now.

"[My father] is the most humble man, who is deserving of so much. He taught me how to survive my whole life. I got shot at with my dad when I was five years old. People, at that time, if you looked a certain way, would try to fight you. Me, naturally, I had that look. The best thing he could do at that time was coach me how to survive."

Watch the video below:

#1 "You're a f***ing dictator" - Joe Rogan to Justin Trudeau

UFC 276: Adesanya v Cannonier

Joe Rogan has admitted on multiple occasions how the stretch of the pandemic changed his mind about Justin Trudeau. Previously, the popular podcaster condemned Trudeau's mishandling of the truckers' protests and also criticized the nation's stance on gun ownership laws.

In a recent edition of JRE, Rogan spoke about Trudeau once again with fellow comedian Tom Segura. He went at the Canadian Prime Minister's "dictatorship" and labeled him a "sketchy guy."

"Canada is communist. They’re f**ked. They’re f**ked. They gotta get rid of that guy. I just liked him. I liked him before the pandemic. I was like he’s a handsome guy. Seems sweet. Good-looking guy, confident, good talker. And during the pandemic, I’m like “Oh, you’re a f**king dictator... Oh, you don’t like criticism. You’re trying to shut down criticism by saying all your critics are misogynists and racists. He called them all misogynists and racists. Yeah, he’s gross. He’s a sketchy guy and he’s got some f**kin’ shaky deals."

Rogan also slammed Canada's countrywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate, claiming that the policy was motivated by money.

The Post Millennial @TPostMillennial Joe Rogan calls Trudeau a "dictator" and says "Canada is Communist. They're f*cked. They gotta get rid of that guy." Joe Rogan calls Trudeau a "dictator" and says "Canada is Communist. They're f*cked. They gotta get rid of that guy." https://t.co/OqkYRcXvrH

