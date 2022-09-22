MMA News Roundup: Kevin Holland seemingly announces retirement, UFC lightweight trolls The Rock over new shoe sponsorship, Conor McGregor 'not interested' in Floyd Mayweather rematch

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In this issue, we talk about Kevin Holland calling it quits, Conor McGregor dismissing the Floyd Mayweather rematch talks, and more.

#3. "Had a good run" - Kevin Holland says he's out of MMA

Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Emmett

Some fighters on the UFC roster talk with so much sarcasm that it's hard to take them by their word at any time. Kevin Holland is one of them.

If the middleweight-turned-welterweight's latest Instagram post is to be believed, he's done with the sport of MMA and is looking to switch careers.

The image he posted said the following:

"Had a good run 30 in a little over a month got paid I'm out. Next career choice?"

Most fans didn't believe Holland was retiring and commented on it under the post, while others pitched in with career suggestions. Needless to say, some of the suggestions were about joining the police force, given the American's history of crime fighting.

Kevin Holland's last fight was against Khamzat Chimaev in a last-minute card shuffle at UFC 279. He lost the bout via submission in the first round.

#2. Terrance McKinney has fighting words for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson over UFC sponsorship

Terrance McKinney at UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

After Bloody Elbow broke the news that athletes won't be getting a cut from the new footwear sponsorship deal with Project Rock, Terrance McKinney took issue with the matter.

The rising lightweight prospect took to Twitter to let his discontent be known and urged The Rock to be in the corner of the fighters:

"Hey brotha @TheRock if you’re a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe I get it’s not your fault or your business doin it to us but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us."

McKinney's post went viral and MMA media picked up on it. However, the WWE Hall of Famer did not acknowledge or respond to it. With his message falling on deaf ears, 'T-Wrecks' once again made his disappointment apparent on Twitter:

"My tweet to the rock about his shoes went viral and Sports Illustrated even wrote an article about it but he never replied to me. At least he’s able to tweet about penguins and wrestlers from the 80s tho."

Fans are also unhappy with this particular clause of the partnership.

#1. Conor McGregor 'not interested' in Floyd Mayweather rematch

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

In an exclusive interview with Sportsmail, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he plans on fighting Conor McGregor in 2023:

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition."

However, McGregor has no interest in getting inside the boxing ring with 'Money' again. In an Instagram post of a picture from their first fight, 'The Notorious' wrote "#notinterested" making his stance on the matter quite clear.

Some fans made fun of McGregor, saying that he had "begged" for the rematch previously. Others thought it was a wise decision on the Irishman's part.

