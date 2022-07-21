MMA News Roundup: Khamzat Chimaev voices support for Russia, Dana White's letter after Cain Velasquez's arrest revealed, Paddy Pimblett talks why UFC is losing money

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other news stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about Khamzat Chimaev getting emotional about his motherland, Paddy Pimblett eyeing for bigger and better events, and more.

#3. Khamzat Chimaev stands by his motherland Russia

UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Zombie

Khamzat Chimaev made it known that he disapproves of the current geopolitical situation interfering with sports and that he remains a patriot of his motherland.

Voicing support for fellow-Russian fighter Muhammad Mokaev for this weekend's fight, Chimaev posted a video along with a staunchly patriotic note.

Chimaev wrote [Translated by Google]:

"We are athletes, each of us is a patriot of our Motherland, lately everyone has interfered with sports with politics, we stand for the country where we live, I am proud of my Motherland and I know that my Motherland is proud of me and supports me."

"@mokaev_muhammad All those who are worthy of your Motherland are proud of you my brother, only victory Inshallah."

The post is below:

Khamzat Chimaev will be Nate Diaz's last UFC opponent, a decision by the promotion that is receiving its fair share of criticism from fans and MMA experts.

#2. Dana White wrote a letter supporting Cain Velasquez days after arrest

Cain Velasquez at UFC 200

It did not take Dana White long to throw his support behind Cain Velasquez. Just four days after his arrest on charges of attempted murder, White wrote a letter appealing to a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge vouching for Velasquez's character.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



reports: Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted murder and booked into Santa Clara County (California) jail, the San Jose Police Department announced. @marc_raimondi reports: es.pn/3tlR77v Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted murder and booked into Santa Clara County (California) jail, the San Jose Police Department announced.@marc_raimondi reports: es.pn/3tlR77v https://t.co/McZTU5BU4a

In a letter dated March 4, Dana White wrote:

"I have known Mr. Velasquez for more than 15 years, and during his time as an active athlete with UFC, he represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect. He was a model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself, projecting a positive image to UFC’s fanbase. Mr. Velasquez was extremely professional and went above and beyond to make a connection with our fans and promote the sport of mixed martial arts—- not only as an entertainment product, but also as a character—building discipline."

"People who know him best describe him as a humble, soft-spoken man who was very much dedicated to his family, including his wife and his two children. If given the opportunity, I’m sure Mr. Velasquez would like nothing more than to return to his family and continue to make a positive impact on his community," the UFC president added.

The letter was obtained by MMA Junkie as part of a 246-page document on the case. According to ESPN, MMA personalities such as Scott Coker, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier, and others have also written letters to the judge.

Cain Velasquez has now been denied bail three times.

Read the full letter here.

#1. UFC is losing pay-per-view money having me fight on ESPN Plus - Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

It's no secret that Paddy Pimblett is big event material. 'The Baddy' himself knows it and so does the promotional brass. It's only a matter of a few fights before he is promoted to pay-per-view and perhaps even to a main event.

Pimblett is fighting serial-twerker Jordan Leavitt on the main card of UFC London just four months after his last bout in the United Kingdom. Declaring himself the next big thing, Pimblett announced that this will be his last fight in his home country unless the promotion books a mega event at Liverpool F.C.'s Anfield Stadium:

"I'm the new kid on the block. I'm the one that's getting the bums on seats. This will be my last fight in the UK for a good few years 'til we do Anfield [Stadium]. After this, I'll be fighting on pay-per-views. The UFC is losing too much money having me fight on ESPN+ in the States lad," Paddy Pimblett said during UFC London media day.

Watch the video below:

The news comes as a disappointment for fans, as Pimblett has undoubtedly proven to be one of the biggest draws in past London events. Fellow Brit Michael Bisping recently addressed the same, pointing out how 'The Baddy' resonates with early teens, who usually don't take a lot of interest in mixed martial arts.

