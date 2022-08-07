MMA News Roundup: New UFC signee sends powerful message about son's death, UFC 278 poster hilariously botched, Tyron Woodley roasted for "fall from grace"

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

#3. "I'm hurting sitting up here right now talking about it" - Mohammed Usman

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed Usman scored a second-round knockout win over Zac Pauga in the TUF 30 finale and secured his place on the UFC roster. In the post-fight interview, Usman shared a powerful thought about his son Nash whom his family lost in 2019 to a tragic drowning accident.

During the time of the incident, Nash Mohammed Usman was a little over two years old. The loss of a child is one of the worst pains a parent can suffer, but Usman chose to draw strength from the tragedy instead of breaking down.

Ahead of TUF 30, Usman said in an ESPN MMA interview that he was dedicating the season to his son. After a dominating win today, Usman stated in a heartfelt message that though it hurts him to think or talk about it, he knows Nash would want him to have a good life and take care of his other children.

"You know, he is the reason that I started fighting and he is the reason that I'm here now. And don't get me wrong man, I can sit up here and tell you guys it's easy but it's not. I hurt everyday of my life, I'm hurting sitting up here right now talking about it. But I know he wants me to have a good life. He wants me to take care of my kids that I'm gonna have in the future and my current kids. I know he wants me to be a blessing to them."

Watch the press conference below:

#2. Jamahal Hill shows up on UFC 278 poster

An intern at the UFC's back office is sure to have a hard time later on, thanks to a hilarious goof-up during today's live broadcast. During the airing of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill, the promotion's upcoming schedule was displayed on the screen. In the poster for UFC 278, Leon Edwards' image opposite Kamaru Usman was replaced by that of Jamahal Hill.

MMA Twitter was quick to notice the mistake and had a good laugh about it. Read all the hilarious tweets by fighters and fans here.

#1. "T-Wood said f*** a legacy" - Fans on Tyron Woodley

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley raised his hand to be a short-notice replacement against KSI after Alex Wassabi pulled out of the grudge match due to a "serious injury" related to concussion.

The two YouTuber rivals were due to headline The O2 in London on August 27. After Wassabi's withdrawal, Jake Paul offered to step in but was turned down by KSI.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…



I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract. My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract.

ksi @KSI



The show will go on on August 27th and you or MVP won’t have a thing to do with it.



Enjoy your night out buddy 🏿 @jakepaul I will honor my word to my fans and to my opponent because my word means something unlike yours.The show will go on on August 27th and you or MVP won’t have a thing to do with it.Enjoy your night out buddy I will honor my word to my fans and to my opponent because my word means something unlike yours. The show will go on on August 27th and you or MVP won’t have a thing to do with it. Enjoy your night out buddy 👍🏿 @jakepaul

It is difficult to imagine how real their beef is, given that KSI is in a business collaboration with Jake's older brother Logan Paul.

'The Problem Child's' former opponent Tyron Woodley also offered to step in to face KSI. The news did not sit well with MMA fans, who roasted 'The Chosen One' on social media.

Here are some of the comments:

Jake Paul took Woodley's side in a video uploaded later on Twitter, daring KSI to accept the fight instead of trying to discredit the former champion.

