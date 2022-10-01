MMA News Roundup: Ronda Rousey blasts UFC fans for turning their backs, Joe Rogan prepares for Sober October 2022, Paulo Costa loses raw liver eating contest

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Ronda Rousey picking WWE fans over their UFC counterparts, Paulo Costa losing a raw liver eating competition, and more.

#3. "The second you're not on top, you're dead to them" - Ronda Rousey about UFC fans

Ronda Rousey at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Arrivals

Ronda Rousey is one of the few who got to experience the adulation and condemnation of both pro-wrestling and combat sports fans. She spoke from experience when she weighed in on the difference between the two on a recent episode of Baddest Stream on the Planet on her YouTube channel.

'Rowdy' pointed out that UFC fans lose respect for a fighter the moment they start to slip down the rankings or begin to become irrelevant, whereas WWE fans cherish the memories of their favorite superstars:

"WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care about the fighters. UFC fans have, like, much less respect for their veterans and the legends of the sport than WWE fans do... A lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way. It’s like, the second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them. Whereas WWE fans are like, ‘This is the guy that, you know, did this 20 years ago,’ and they’re still really excited about that."

Rousey has been a trailblazer in the sport of MMA, being the inaugural women's bantamweight champion with six title defenses to her name.

She is also the first female fighter to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Watch Rousey's comments below:

#2. Joe Rogan and Co. not competing this Sober October

Joe Rogan at UFC 276 Weigh-in

Joe Rogan, Ari Shaffir, Tom Segura, and Bert Kreischer are all set to take part in Sober October yet again. It's a tradition where they try to get as fit and healthy as possible in a month, staying away from drugs, alcohol, and other such vices.

This time, however, they will avoid making it a contest, as it tends to take up a lot of energy. Rogan stated on a recent episode of his podcast:

""No, we are not doing that [the contest], because people go crazy. The problem with contest is that they absorb your whole life. And everybody except Ari (Shaffir) has a family, and obligations, and jobs, and podcasts, and different things they have to do."

Looking back at the last time they attempted it, Rogan told podcast guest and stand-up comedian Greg Fitzsimmons that he ended up burning 1100 calories in one day after doing seven hours of cardio exercises.

A certain Keanu Reeves movie franchise helped him achieve the feat.

"So I watched John Wick like 50 times. I kept rewinding it to the scene in the bath house where he kills everybody. It's just because it's so adrenaline-filled you can keep going."

Watch Rogan talk about Sober October below:

#1. Liver King beats Paulo Costa, Patricky Pitbull in liver eating competition

Paulo Costa at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

45-year-old internet sensation Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King for his "ancestral" carnivorous diet, faced two MMA fighters in a quirky contest.

Johnson took up UFC middleweight Paulo Costa's challenge to a raw liver eating contest earlier yesterday. They were joined by Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull as well. Mediated by renowned journalist 'The Schmo', the three sat down with a plateful of raw liver in front of them – the fastest to finish would be the winner.

As expected, the Liver King lapped up one whole pound of liver in under three minutes, reigning supreme over the two fighters. Costa and Pitbull still had almost the entire plate still left to eat.

Watch the video below:

