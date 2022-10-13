MMA News Roundup: Sean Strickland hopes Russia nukes USA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has watched only 4 UFC fights this year, Charles Oliveira cuddles with a lion

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Sean Strickland slamming the Americans, Charles Oliveira cozying up with a lion ahead of UFC 280, and more.

#3. Sean Strickland feels Americans have it too comfortable

Sean Strickland calls for doomsday for all Americans

Sean Strickland went on a barrage at his fellow countrymen, who he feels are in need of a rude awakening — one of nuclear proportions.

Appearing on the latest episode of Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries, the UFC middleweight made several controversial statements, including insults aimed at Israel Adesanya and Ronda Rousey.

In one such polarizing take, Strickland said:

"Bro, Americans are soft as f***, too much f***ng Starbucks, life is too good for you motherf***ers. I'm almost hoping Russia f***ng nukes us just so our nuts get a little bigger dude. You guys are too soft. F***ing beta males with f***ing man buns and sh*t..."

It is to be noted that Strickland certainly didn't advocate for nuclear warfare here, but only put forward his opinions in a rather crude form. In his defense, he did warn his fans about what to expect from the episode.

In a previously posted video on Instagram, Strickland went into detail on why he slammed Ronda Rousey on the podcast. Read his reasons here.

Watch the full episode below:

#2. Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen only 4 UFC fights in 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't a big fan of watching fights anymore

Khabib Nurmagomedov has repeatedly stated that he doesn't have any interest in watching fights anymore, ever since he retired from the sport himself. Moreover, the UFC events are broadcast very early Sunday mornings in Dagestan, thanks to the time difference with the United States.

However, he did wake up to watch three fights on television this past year, and was present in the audience for the fourth.

In an interview with UFC Russia, 'The Eagle' revealed that he watched Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards and was hoping to see 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defend his belt. He also woke up to watch Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane and Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling.

He added that he'd have watched Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan, but he was present at the venue and witnessed it live.

Nurmagomedov said that among the upcoming UFC fights, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira excites him, stating that it's one that he might wake up for.

Watch the video with English subtitles below:

#1 Charles Oliveira walks, pets, cuddles with wild cats

Charles Oliveira to fight Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi

To adjust to the arid weather conditions in Abu Dhabi, several fighters have already flown to the desert city and started training. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira spent some time with lions and lionesses at UAE's Al Buqaish Private Zoo.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram account, 'Do Bronx' was seen walking a lion leashed in a chain and also petting the wild cat, as if it was a cute little kitten. In one picture, he is seen snuggling up to the lion with his face buried in its mane. In another snapshot, he is seen cuddling a lioness.

Some fans hilariously pointed out how it looked like Oliveira was putting a rear-naked choke on the animal.

See all the adorable photos and videos below:

