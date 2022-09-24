MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter blames YouTube for positive drug test, USADA statement on not testing Conor McGregor in 2022, fans give Nate Diaz grief for bold claim 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a fighter blaming YouTube recommendations for a positive drug test, fans trolling Nate Diaz for making bold claims on Twitter, and more.

#3. Bobby Green blames YouTube recommendation for positive drug test before UFC 276

Bobby Green wasn't aware of USADA banning DHEA

Fan-favorite Bobby Green's withdrawal from UFC 276 prelims fight against Jim Miller saw quite a bit of fan backlash. The reason behind the pull-out was not disclosed at the time.

In a recent Instagram post, Green revealed that he had tested positive for a drug test, stemming from an unintentional consumption of DHEA. Full-form dehydroepiandrosterone, also known as androstenolone, it is an endogenous steroid hormone precursor that helps produce testosterone.

Green said that DHEA was recommended in a YouTube video he watched and found it over the counter in Walmart. He wasn't aware that it was on USADA's banned substance list.

"I’m crushed. I’m like what the f**k? I had no idea, guys, what I was doing, that it was wrong, that there was any benefits to what I was doing. I would never try to cheat."

Marc Raimondi summarized the video in a Twitter thread:

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Bobby Green said in an Instagram video Friday night that he was pulled from his UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller due to a positive drug test, stemming from what he believes is the consumption of DHEA from a Walmart supplement. Bobby Green said in an Instagram video Friday night that he was pulled from his UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller due to a positive drug test, stemming from what he believes is the consumption of DHEA from a Walmart supplement.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Green said DHEA was recommended in a YouTube video he watched by a doctor and he was not aware it was a banned substance -- especially since it was available over the counter in Walmart. Green said DHEA was recommended in a YouTube video he watched by a doctor and he was not aware it was a banned substance -- especially since it was available over the counter in Walmart.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Green said he's taking responsibility for his mistake and it's not USADA's fault. Green: "I’m crushed. I’m like what the f---? I had no idea, guys, what I was doing, that it was wrong, that there was any benefits to what I was doing. I would never try to cheat." Green said he's taking responsibility for his mistake and it's not USADA's fault. Green: "I’m crushed. I’m like what the f---? I had no idea, guys, what I was doing, that it was wrong, that there was any benefits to what I was doing. I would never try to cheat."

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Green added that he's never tested positive for anything before and he has been a pro fighter since 2008: "I don’t want any way to cheat. I do not want any edge that’s not natural over any of my opponents. I believe my skills should pay the bills." Green added that he's never tested positive for anything before and he has been a pro fighter since 2008: "I don’t want any way to cheat. I do not want any edge that’s not natural over any of my opponents. I believe my skills should pay the bills."

#2. USADA provides statement in light of not testing Conor McGregor in 2022

Conor McGregor hasn't been tested by USADA in 2022

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out on Twitter a few weeks ago that Conor McGregor has not been tested by USADA in the last 12 months.

Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 @AndyHickeyMMA With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.



I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered. With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered.

The claim was corroborated by information available on USADA's official website that said the Irishman was last tested once in Quarter 3 of 2021. No results showed up for Quarter 4 of 2021 and the entirety of 2022.

According to a report by TSN, among all the athletes active prior to August 1, 2022, Conor McGregor is the only fighter yet to be tested this year by USADA. As per the agency's policy, fighters are subjected to year-round random testing unless they are released from the contract or officially retired.

In light of this matter, USADA stated that the UFC may grant an exemption to a fighter under certain circumstances, but they have to provide two negative samples before returning to active competition.

The following is USADA's statement on the matter provided to TSN:

"Once UFC athletes are enrolled in the testing program, they are subject to testing – even when not competing – unless they notify the UFC of their retirement, their contract is terminated, or they are otherwise removed from the program. In the event of an athlete's return to the UFC, they are required to remain in the USADA testing pool for six months before they are permitted to compete. Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition. We do not comment on the testing pool status of any particular athlete.”

McGregor last fought in July 2021 where he lost to Dustin Poirier after fracturing his leg inside the octagon.

#1. "We get it, youre a gangster that slaps people" - Fans annoyed with Nate Diaz after recent claims

Nate Diaz trolled by fans over recent claims

Khamzat Chimaev seemingly confirmed the move to middleweight in his latest tweet after missing weight by a massive margin in his previous outing.

Nate Diaz reacted to the news with a tweet he later deleted, claiming that he "retired" Chimaev from 170lbs.

Diaz's statement left some fans annoyed, who believed that the Stockton native would have suffered a similar fate to Kevin Holland had the card gone forward as scheduled.

Read a tweet below:

AP @EarlBones_ @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Thank god i dont have to deal with this joke in the UFC anymore. We get it, youre a gangster that slaps people, everyones terrified. @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Thank god i dont have to deal with this joke in the UFC anymore. We get it, youre a gangster that slaps people, everyones terrified.

Another tweet:

king @kingOFkings8787 @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 The supposed gangster, anytime, anywhere diaz didn't want khamzat cause he was 8 lbs over ? Lol I guess diaz never had a fight with someone heavier than him in Stockton lol dude was scared of khamzat. If he was gangster he should have taken the fight. @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 The supposed gangster, anytime, anywhere diaz didn't want khamzat cause he was 8 lbs over ? Lol I guess diaz never had a fight with someone heavier than him in Stockton lol dude was scared of khamzat. If he was gangster he should have taken the fight.

