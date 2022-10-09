MMA News Roundup: UFC middleweight feels he's not "stable enough" for podcasts, Conor McGregor injures himself while film shooting, Beneil Dariush warns Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor injuring himself while shooting for the Road House remake, Beneil Dariush sending words of warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more.

#3. Sean Strickland finds himself talking about "murdering puppies"

Sean Strickland believes he isn't suitable for podcasts

Sean Strickland isn't the most soft-spoken person on the UFC roster. Recently, he came to the conclusion that he's not suitable to speak on podcasts either.

Known for his wild and polarizing opinions, Strickland realized that he possibly went too far with some of his comments during his appearance on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries.

After getting done with the episode, the UFC middleweight posted that it might be the last time he appears on a podcast.

If Strickland indeed talked about "murdering puppies" on Schaub's show, it might be for the best if he stays away from the microphones of a reputed podcast after all.

#2. Conor McGregor shares picture of injured hand

Conor McGregor at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying

It looks like Conor McGregor has injured himself while shooting for Prime Video's Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Irishman has been in the Dominican Republic for a few weeks while shooting for the movie. He has shared multiple photos and videos of the film set during this time. In his latest Instagram post, McGregor shared an image of a bruised hand with blood smeared on the back of his palm and along the ring finger.

Michael Chandler recently revealed that he too was contacted for the same character that 'Notorious' is portraying. It is unknown what role McGregor will be playing in the movie, although Deadline has confirmed that it will be an original character and not himself.

#3. Beneil Dariush warns Khabib Nurmagomedov about Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 280

Beneil Dariush warns Khabib Nurmagomedov

Charles Oliveira is a changed fighter currently on a 11-fight winning streak. But that didn't stop his recent opponents from trying to exploit his previous reputation as a "quitter." He has since silenced them all inside the octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was not half as vocal in the build-up to his own fights, has also taken the same road ahead of UFC 280. As his close friend and protégé Islam Makhachev prepares to challenge Oliveira for the lightweight belt, Nurmagomedov and his team have continued to pour scorn on the Brazilian's losses in the past.

Beneil Dariush, who is also fighting on the same card, has warned 'The Eagle' not to make the same mistake that Oliveira's former foes have made by saying:

"I respect him [Charles Oliveira] a lot. I like the way he fights. He goes out there and fights with his heart. He comes back from the dead... I think Justin did that a little bit but he changed his tune. Michael Chandler, obviously. They all did it but they changed their tune. And I think Khabib's doing it a little bit right now and he should be careful. The guy he's fighting is not afraid and that's a scary man."

Watch Dariush's comments in the UFC Unfiltered episode below:

