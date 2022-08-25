MMA News Roundup: UFC veteran believes Vince McMahon is still secretly running WWE, Drake called a "colossal liar" for his sporting bets, Luke Rockhold explains bizarre blood smearing move 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a former UFC fighter's take on Vince McMahon's retirement, Luke Rockhold talking about why he smeared blood on Paulo Costa's face, and more.

#3. "Vince is still in charge and he should be!" - Chael Sonnen

The WWE universe witnessed a much-awaited change of guard as Vince McMahon announced his retirement after multiple reports of sexual misconduct arose.

It was exposed by The Wall Street Journal that the McMahon patriarch had paid hush money to WWE employees to keep incidents of both consensual and unwarranted sexual advances under wraps. McMahon's son-in-law and former WWE superstar Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, took on the role of the company's Head of Creative.

However, UFC's resident controversy analyst Chael Sonnen believes it's still Vince McMahon who's running the show from behind the doors. Speaking to fellow pro wrestling fan Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sonnen said:

"You know the things you gotta do to get on Monday Night RAW? You know the tulips you've got to plant to get a spot on WrestleMania? All of a sudden, he's letting people on the board [run the show]? Come on! He should've had this whole thing wired. He should have a whole thing dialed in. But you know what? I think that he does... Vince is still in charge and he should be.You think Triple H is gonna tell Mr. McMahon anything? Hell no!"

#2. "Drake has never bet on an MMA fight, just so you understand" - Chael Sonnen

Drake betting massive sums on athletes ahead of their big matches is nothing new to the world of sports. The always-creative internet has even come up with the term 'Drake Curse', which is basically a name for the pattern where almost every athlete Drake bets on loses. Most recently, he lost a total of $430K betting on Kamaru Usman and Jose Aldo.

However, according to Chael Sonnen, Drake's bets are nothing but a humongouse PR set-up by Stake, the betting company the rapper is associated with. 'The American Gangster' even went ahead and accused Stake of forgering the betting tickets that Drake usually posts on social media for the fans to see.

"Drake is another colossal liar. Drake's gonna bet a quarter million dollars on such and such athlete! He's even going to provide the ticket for you. That is a photoshop from the betting company that Drake is with, Drake has never bet on an MMA fight, just so you understand. And Drake could cover the spread, he just doesn't do it. Don't play with money. You're not going to gain my respect."

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also fired shots at the the habit of betting, calling it "worse than alcohol" and accusing it of "destroying families."

#1. "That's just 'f*** you" - Luke Rockhold on smearing blood at UFC 278

Luke Rockhold smearing blood on Paulo Costa's face in true Tyler Durden-esque style became one of the most talked-about moments of UFC 278, second only to Leon Edwards flatlining Kamaru Usman.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rockhold addressed what prompted him to commit such a bizarre act in what turned out to be his last professional fight:

"That's just 'f*** you'... I remember just talking back and forth... When somebody's point fighting and someone's going for the kill, there's a difference. I felt like I was there to kill or be killed and he was out there trying to get by... I just felt like I was in there with a lesser man and wanted to show him, ''You're my b****.'"

