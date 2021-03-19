"My father did not forget and my sons will remember you" - Khabib Nurmagomedov posts emotional thank you message to Dana White after retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired from mixed martial arts.

For months now, it was up for speculation whether 'The Eagle' is truly gone from the sport. After announcing his retirement at UFC 254 in October last year, post defending his title against Justin Gaethje, the lightweight champion sounded to be very firm on his decision.

But at the same time, other people close to the matter, such as the UFC president Dana White, did not make the news official in the hopes the Dagestani champ changes his mind and returns to the octagon.

However, that changed recently. Dana White took to Twitter and made it official that Khabib Nurmagomedov was indeed retiring from UFC as well as from MMA.

"29-0 it is," Dana White wrote on the social media platform, confirming that Khabib Nurmagomedov was now "100% officially retired".

29-0 it is.



He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Amid all the different reactions of the MMA world to the news, Khabib Nurmagomedov himself went on social media to write a personal and heartfelt note of thanks to Dana White.

He thanked the UFC president for everything he has done, and said that his children would remember him with the same respect as he does and his father did in his time. He ended the note by thanking his team, his sparring partners, and all his fans who have stuck by his side all this time, and said that he hoped they accepted his decision to retire from the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote:

"It was a good dinner with some great people. @danawhite thank you so much brother and the entire @ufc team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many live forever because of this sport 👊

Dana - I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you.

Today there was a real conversation between real men.

Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans.

I hope you will accept my decision and understand me."

What happens to the UFC lightweight belt after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov?

With the announcement of the retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially vacated the UFC lightweight belt that he had held for the last three years now. Charles 'do Bronx' Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler will fight it out for the newly vacated belt in the main event of UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.

With UFC acknowledging Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired, Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) and Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) will fight for the lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15. End of an era. Start of a new chapter at 155. pic.twitter.com/he6cEEg5n0 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 19, 2021