Nate Diaz has 1% chance of winning against Khamzat Chimaev, says Justin Gaethje

The UFC made headlines all over the MMA world when a leaked image from a podcast interview revealed that the promotion is planning to match up Khamzat Chimaev against Nate Diaz for the co-main event of UFC 276. 'Borz' proceeded to call out the Stockton native after the news surfaced, but there's no word from Diaz yet.

The UFC’s tentative plan for International Fight Week has been leaked.



And it’s a stacked card. What we saying to it?



UFC 274 goes down this Saturday in Arizona, and the main event is a lightweight title bout between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. Oddly enough, 'The Highlight' has been trading shots with Nate Diaz on social media over the past couple of weeks.

During the pre-fight press conference for UFC 274, Gaethje was asked about his feud with Diaz and the potential fight against Chimaev. The title challenger said:

"That motherf****r's [Nate Diaz has] lost over 15 times... So for him to be criticizing me for one loss, I found it funny. And I think he's jealous, because he's done, he'll never be here. He'll never be fighting for a world championship and he'll never achieve a world championship."

Justin Gaethje did state that Nate Diaz is a fan favorite who should eventually be in the UFC Hall of Fame, but continued:

"I heard he turned down Khabib about 20 times, so for him to s**t on me for losing to Khabib, I find that hilarious. But if he's fighting Khamzat next, then I gotta give him some credit... I'm a fan of the sport because anything can happen at any time... he's not gonna out-wrestle him... he doesn't even have that power to shut someone's light out on accident... He has a 0% chance," Gaethje said before amending his statement, "1% chance."

Khamzat Chimaev has his eyes on Justin Gaethje's teammate Kamaru Usman

'Borz' made one of the biggest splashes in UFC history with his entrance, perhaps rivaled only by Conor McGregor. In his first four fights, Chimaev steamrolled everyone in his path, absorbing only one significant strike in the process.

Gilbert Burns changed that differential drastically, though. He hit Khamzat Chimaev with 119 significant strikes in their UFC 273 fight. However, the Swede emerged victorious and took the No.3 spot on the welterweight rankings. He has been eyeing a fight against divisional champion and P4P king Kamaru Usman for a long time now.

According to 'Borz', Usman is severely physically compromised, and will be an easy fight for him. While the Chechen native's confidence is admirable, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is the king of the division for a reason. Additionally, Khamzat Chimaev will most likely have to fight Colby Covington next to secure a title shot.

