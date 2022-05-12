Nate Diaz continues tirade against UFC; slams Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Nurmagomedov along with Venum gear

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has continued his scathing social media agenda against the UFC. In his latest posts, the Stockton-born fighter slammed fighters in the organization, such as Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Diaz has even gone as far as to criticize Venum, the MMA sportswear brand the UFC has a deal with.

Nate Diaz posted several images on social media, highlighting his disdain for the UFC and some fighters on the roster. He focused on the 155lb bracket, claiming the division is full of weak fighters.

"These guys s**k."

Images Diaz posted show both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje being submitted by former champion Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian earned back-to-back rear naked choke victories over the two fighters.

In a now-deleted post, Nate Diaz shared the same images but added that Khabib Nurmagomedov "escaped" after beating the same fighters in a similar fashion. Diaz appeared to ask the UFC to reflect on what it meant that their last two lightweight champions had beat the same competition in almost identical fashion:

"These guys s**k bad Khabib escaped after beating these lames what does that tell you UFC?"

In his final post (so far), Diaz then turned his attention to the combat sports brand Venum, the outfitting partner of the UFC. Venum replaced Reebok as the promotion's official partner in 2020.

"And here's [middle finger emoji] for b*tcha** venum ufc gear 2"

The issues between the promotional veteran and the UFC have been boiling for a while. Diaz has been very public about his desire to leave his current contract that has one fight remaining.

It appears that the Stockton native wants to explore avenues outside of the UFC. Diaz has admitted that he has repeatedly tried to find a final fight in the last year but has consistently been denied by the organization.

Nate Diaz and Charles Oliveira claim they'd make each other tap

Nate Diaz's social media tirade continued, and the welterweight fighter was quick to call out Charles Oliveira after his success at UFC 274. Despite being stripped of the title due to missing weight, 'do Bronx' successfully submitted Justin Gaethje. The win, a second submission in a row, prompted a response from Diaz on social media.

The call from Diaz brought out an equally intriguing response from the former champ.

The Brazilian holds the record for the most finishes (19) and submission victories (16) in UFC history. No stranger to breaking records, 'do Bronx' believes he can fight twice on the same night, knocking out Conor McGregor and submitting Nate Diaz.

There is still no confirmation on who Diaz will face in the last fight of his contract. Despite being one of the organization's biggest stars, it looks like whenever fans next see him in the octagon, it'll be the last time he fights under the UFC banner.

Edited by Avinash Tewari