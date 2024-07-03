Nate Diaz recalls running into Dana White after eating "some weed cookies" with Nick Diaz: "I was f**king scared sh*tless"

Nate Diaz and Dana White have long been counted among the most prominent personalities in the sport of MMA. Diaz, who's known White for many years, has now opened up about a rather hilarious incident involving himself and the UFC boss.

On the MightyCast podcast, hosted by former UFC flyweight champion and reigning One flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, Diaz recently revisited an old incident.

Nate recalled that his older brother, Nick Diaz, was already a UFC fighter and had just come off a decision defeat, in which he had sustained some facial damage. The Stockton native suggested that he was around 20 and Nick was about 22.

According to Diaz, he had consumed one too many edibles and was resultantly intoxicated. The 39-year-old stated:

"Bro, one time, we ate some weed cookies when my brother fought in - I don't know where he fought. We're in the East Coast or something. My brother's girl brought all these weed cookies and we just ate a whole f**kload. I ate way too much of that sh**. I was f**king scared sh*tless. And we got in an elevator. Dana White got in the elevator with us... There were like a few people."

The Diaz brothers, both avid marijuana users, were under the influence on the day. Nate recalled that Nick was coming off his third fight in the UFC. White entered the elevator and greeted the brothers, who responded in kind.

Pointing out how he (Nate) and Nick forgot to step out on their floor, leading to a funny situation, the younger Diaz brother said:

"Goes down to the next floor, opens, we all just stand there. And the door shuts. And everybody's like, 'Nobody's floor?' And it was like, 'No.' Went down. And then, went to the bottom, and then, we're like, 'Oh, sh*t! That was our floor.' We clicked it. They all started laughing."

Moreover, Diaz explained that he later got on an airplane and was still freaked out due to the edibles' after-effects. He decided to never consume them again but has used them 20 times since. The former UFC fighter appeared to lightheartedly indicate that after every edible session, he decided not to eat them but ended up doing it again.

Check out Diaz's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*Diaz's comments about the encounter with White at 25:02-27:49):

Nate Diaz defended Dana White against UFC fighter pay criticism

Nate Diaz departed the UFC in Sept. 2022 but has expressed his willingness to return to the promotion. Diaz is currently scheduled to face fellow UFC icon Jorge Masvidal in a professional boxing bout on July 6, 2024.

During a recent appearance on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, Diaz notably defended the UFC and UFC CEO Dana White against criticism regarding purportedly low UFC fighter pay.

The veteran combatant, who's extensively worked with White and the UFC, emphasized that the MMA organization "pays a lot more people a lot of money."

The consensus is that Nate Diaz was referring to the dichotomy in the boxing-MMA fighter pay comparison. It's believed that the top-tier boxers secure bigger paydays than their MMA counterparts.

Nevertheless, Diaz and many others have alluded that the average pay in MMA organizations, especially the UFC, is far better than that in boxing.

Watch Nate Diaz discuss the topic below (31:20):

