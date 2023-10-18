"No one deserves to be bombed" - Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev break silence on Gaza Hospital bombing

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev are among the most visible Muslims in combat sports. Both men are undefeated sensations in MMA, with Nurmagomedov having retired as the promotion's unbeaten lightweight champion, while Chimaev is scheduled for a middleweight title eliminator at UFC 294.

While the legendary 155-pounder once claimed that he tried to refrain from speaking of politically charged situations in the wake of the Taliban recapturing Afghanistan, Khabib Nurmagomedov has not remained silent regarding the ongoing 2023 Israel-Hamas war, which has led to countless deaths.

Among the lives lost are innocent civilians, including children. After the recent bombardment of al-Ahli Arab Hospital, which previously sheltered thousands of Palestinians from airstrikes, both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev took to Instagram to condemn the violence, with 'The Eagle' saying:

"May Allah forgive us and all our brothers and sisters in Palestine, may Allah strengthen them on the true path and grant them patience. No one deserves to be bombed just because they were born where they were born."

Meanwhile, Chimaev reposted Nurmagomedov's words on his own page.

It isn't the first time the former lightweight champion has offered his thoughts on an ongoing situation involving his fellow Muslims. He did so during the scandal revolving around French president, Emmanuel Macron.

In Khamzat Chimaev's case, he does not usually comment on sociopolitical matters. However, with his upcoming title eliminator against Kamaru Usman scheduled for UFC 294 this Saturday, he will likely head to Abu Dhabi with much on his mind.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about Charles Oliveira pulling out of UFC 294?

UFC 294 lost both its original main event and the co-main event bout after Brazilian stars Charles Oliveira and Paulo Costa withdrew from their respective bouts. This briefly left Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev without opponents. However, the UFC was quick in finding short-notice replacements.

During this time, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that as the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev welcomed any and every challenge, so long as his foe could make weight at 155 pounds. In a moment of hyperbole, Nurmagomedov even stated that if King Kong was able to make 155 pounds, Makhachev would fight him.