Paddy Pimblett explains why he called Khabib Nurmagomedov the "Karen of MMA"

Paddy Pimblett clearly upset lots of Khabib Nurmagomedov fans when he called 'The Eagle' the "Karen of MMA."

The incident took place after Khabib's appearance on boxing legend Mike Tyson's podcast. The Dagestani's comments on Tyson's activities during the podcast recording irked Pimblett.

While speaking to Matt Serra in the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered, the 26-year-old English mixed martial artist explained why he criticized the Russian legend.

"Just don't understand how you can go on a podcast called 'Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson' and complain about him smoking cannabis. What planet do you live on, bro? Anyone asks me a question about it, I'm not going to shy away from it. I'll answer it honestly. I don't care what all the fanboys got to say about me. That's why some people love me and some hate me. After the podcast, he (Khabib) came out and said that he didn't like the way Tyson was smoking and had fast food. I say at least watch an episode before going on a podcast, huh!" Said Paddy Pimblett.

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments on episode 526 of UFC Unfiltered below:

Khabib retired last year following his victory over Justin Gaethje. He has since spoken at various combat sports-related shows as a guest. He's also continued coaching his training partners at the American Kickboxing Academy, alongside chief trainer Javier Mendez.

Paddy Pimblett gears up for his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini

Paddy Pimblett will make his much-awaited promotional debut at the UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till event later today. His opponent will be Brazil's Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett, who holds a 16-3 win-loss record in MMA, has impressed many pundits and fans with his performances under the Cage Warriors banner. He was a former featherweight champion in the promotion before moving up to 155 pounds.

'The Baddy' is considered a fighter with huge potential. He is expected to be a challenge even for some of the top lightweights in the UFC. He'll look to begin his rise up the ladder in tonight's main card opener.

