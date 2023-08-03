Paddy Pimblett frustrated at having to watch 'sausages' win as he sits out, expresses hopes for return timeline

Paddy Pimblett has finally spoken out about when he plans to return to the ring and expressed his frustrations with being sidelined.

An ankle injury sidelined the scouser since December last year. He suffered the injury in the first round of his fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Since then, he has had to undergo surgery on his ankle and has been recovering from the injury. In a recent interview with Adam Catterall, he spoke about how frustrating it has been to not be able to fight and when he plans on returning:

"Yeah obviously, very frustrating, especially when you see sausages winning fights and that and getting a bit of, it's annoying. I don't mention any names lad, you know me."

When asked about his return he said:

"I hope so, I wanna fight this year lad. I wanna fight before the end of this year and then again back next year in March you know what I mean? But depends, if I can come back, I'd love to fight."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

UFC on TNT Sports @ufcontnt



"I want to fight this year"



Will we see @PaddyTheBaddy return to the octagon in 2023? 🛑



Watch the full interview youtu.be/Q6UdwKuN39I



🎙️ @AdamCatterall "Being out is very frustrating especially when you see sausages winning fights""I want to fight this year"Will we see @PaddyTheBaddy return to the octagon in 2023? 🛑Watch the full interview🎙️ @AdamCatterall pic.twitter.com/P3PB5HcClV

When asked if he was in talks for future fights, he responded by saying he can't be in talks because he just got back into training but can't even run 4 miles yet. Paddy Pimblett has a long road to recovery ahead, but he hopes to fight again this year.

Paddy Pimblett rates Liverpool's transfer market purchases and is sad to see Roberto Firmino leave

It is no secret that Paddy Pimblett is a Liverpool fan. Being born and raised in Liverpool, he developed a keen interest in his boyhood club and goes to watch as many games of theirs as he can, which he documents on his YouTube channel. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, he rated the transfer market signings and departures from the club. Here's what he had to say about Roberto Firmino:

"A five, because I would've kept Bobby (Firmino) for another season and we're letting him go on a free. So, yeah wouldn't have liked to see him go."

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 0:46 onwards):

UFC on TNT Sports @ufcontnt



Wait for the last one pic.twitter.com/6rRYCVkLUM Rating Liverpool's transfer business, with @PaddyTheBaddyWait for the last one

Although he was happy to see Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave, he did not think Liverpool should have sold Roberto Firmino. He also said that the Reds will probably look to sign a Central Defensive Midfielder, and if he had the option he would sign Nicolo Barella.