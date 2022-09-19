"Too much cinnamon, not enough melted chocolate" - Paddy Pimblett goes on a sweet-tooth spree while visiting Disneyland with his fiancée

Fans have been treated to another one of Paddy Pimblett's binge-eating sprees during his visit to Disneyland with his fiancée Laura Gregory. Pimblett's recent binge was mostly a sweet-tooth spree, although it did include some meat.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett can be seen having some churros and commenting that they were too "cinnamony" for his liking and lacked enough chocolate.

"Very cinnamony, ain't it? Probably a bit too much cinnamon... Too much cinnamon, not enough melted chocolate."

Pimblett was also disappointed with a Mickey Mouse peanut butter sandwich that he had. However, the sandwich being too "peanut buttery" did not stop the UFC lightweight from taking an extra bite. The 27-year-old said:

"It's a bit too peanut buttery. I like peanut butter, just not too much of it. But I'm gonna have one more bite cause I'm a fat lady."

The Liverpudlian also had some kind of a goat-cheese dish and had this to say about it:

"Goat cheese is as gross as eating people's a**holes inside out"

'The Baddy' also had some meat-on-sticks which he thought couldn't go wrong. However, Pimblett was disappointed to see the otherwise perfectly good meat, "ruined with onions."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's binge eating sprees at 2:95, 5:10, 7:55 and 10:50 marks of the video below:

Paddy Pimblett believes he might have a genuine eating disorder

Paddy Pimblett is notorious for gaining excessive amounts of weight in between fight camps. The UFC lightweight star has been known to balloon up to 200 lbs within a few weeks of his 155 lbs fights.

While it's a treat to watch him hog all sorts of food, Pimblett's well-wishers are concerned about the long-term impact of weight fluctuations. 'The Baddy' himself recently accepted that he might have a genuine eating disorder. According to the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, weight cutting and dieting associated with MMA are to be responsible. The 27-year-old said on Steve-O’s Wild Ride:

“I’ve had party days, you know what I mean, I’ve been bad then. I got into gambling a little and I was bad with that. I think now it’s moved on to food. I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat.”

Watch Pimblett's conversation with Steve-O below:

