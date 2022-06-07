"Not a cheating c*** like TJ" - Paddy Pimblett opines on Marlon 'Chito' Vera and calls himself "the main man" amidst multiple callouts

Paddy Pimblett recently stated that he prefers Marlon Vera to T.J. Dillashaw while responding to a fan who mentioned Vera criticizing Pimblett's weight fluctuations. However, 'The Baddy' stated that he wouldn't go out of his way to find out what the Ecuadorian said.

Taking a dig at Dillashaw's doping history, Pimblett said he likes 'Chito' for not being a cheater like 'Lieutenant Dan'. The Liverpudlian wrote on Twitter:

"Know what I actually like chito he comes to fight he’s not a cheating c**t like TJ but I’ll be honest I won’t go out my way to find it as everyone can’t keep my name out their mouth. It’s hilarious I really am the main man now alls anyone does it talk about me… what can I say"

Paddy Pimblett's tweet was part of a series where he interacted with fans regarding potential opponents. A fan urged 'The Baddy' to fight Ilia Topuria, whom he has shared animosity with since a hotel altercation leading up to UFC London in March. The Liverpudlian responded by saying the entire episode was an effort from Topuria to gain some clout.

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy @leehaye88972534 @Topuriailia Everybody says they want to fight me bro, called clickbait! What do u think he chatted shit for an cause a scene in London? So ppl actually knew who he was 🤣nobody even knew him until I bounced a bottle of his head the lil bum,I see him all week with no cameras an he do nothing! @leehaye88972534 @Topuriailia Everybody says they want to fight me bro, called clickbait! What do u think he chatted shit for an cause a scene in London? So ppl actually knew who he was 🤣nobody even knew him until I bounced a bottle of his head the lil bum,I see him all week with no cameras an he do nothing!

Marlon Vera has a stern warning for Paddy Pimblett regarding steep weight cuts

Apart from his charming personality, Paddy Pimblett is also infamous for blowing up to massive proportions between fights. While he competes at 155lbs, 'The Baddy' can exceed 200lbs in between fights. UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley and T.J. Dillashaw have recently voiced concern regarding the steep weight cuts Pimblett is subjecting himself to.

Marlon Vera shared his take on cutting weight during a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries. According to Vera, athletes often forget their profession while hanging out with pop stars and compromise on their discipline. However, 'Chito' cuts himself no slack being a professional and even underwent preparation so that he could binge during his interview with Brendan Schaub.

Schaub then brought up Pimblett, who he believes binges out of sheer fun rather than arrogance. While Vera had a good opinion of 'The Baddy', he also issued a stern warning to the Liverpudlian. 'Chito' told Brendan Schaub:

"He seems like a really nice cool guy. So I'm not against that but it's like, your career can be very short if you keep f***ing around like that. Because you can get away the first camp, the second camp but keep adding to it every fight camp, take a little bit out of you every fight, take a little bit every weight cut."

Watch Vera's interview with Schaub below:

