"Well played" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to Julian Marquez uploading his interaction with an online troll

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has shared his thoughts on Julian Marquez putting out screenshots of a chat with an internet troll.

Marquez uploaded some screenshots on Twitter of a conversation he had with a stranger. The individual had been hurling insults at 'The Cuban Missile Crisis', but later said that he was being harassed and threatened online by Marquez's fans.

Marquez then posted the screenshots, with the caption:

"Can you guys please stop sending threats to Tyler. He obviously didn't mean it."

Pimblett quoted-tweeted the post and lauded Marquez for his actions.

"What a pu**y this dude is, give it but can’t take it Same as usual with the trolls! Well played."

Marquez was recently seen in action at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett on June 18. He took on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight matchup on the main card.

The affair did not go well for 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' as he was finished via TKO in the very first round of the fight. This was the third loss of his professional MMA career.

Paddy Pimblett will return to the octagon in July

Rising star Paddy Pimblett's next fight will take place at The O2 arena in London. The event will take place on July 23.

'The Baddy' has been matched up against Jordan Leavitt for a three-round encounter.

Leavitt believes that a knockout is a real possibility in their upcoming scrap. According to 'The Monkey King', Pimblett is not prepared for all the attributes that Leavitt possesses.

He told LowKick MMA:

"I can predict that there's a high possibility of a knockout. We both have one real knockout, I have the slam and he has his UFC debut. Both of these are our only knockouts, legitimately. On paper I have way better defense and he has better punching power, supposedly. I think skill pays the bill, and I think he has a very good eye for the finish, and I think he has legitimate power and legitimate finishing ability. But at the end of the day my fundamentals are a little more crisp and I do think I have a few attributes he's not prepared for."

Catch the full interview below:

Pimblett is currently 2-0 in the UFC, with both wins coming via finishes. A victory over will further help catapult the 27-year-old into stardom, something the Liverpudlian believes he is destined for.

