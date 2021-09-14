"Me and Conor are two different entities altogether" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to Conor McGregor comparisons

Paddy Pimblett believes there are many, many differences between himself and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. The Englishman has a similar level of hype behind him to what McGregor once possessed, which has drawn comparisons between the two from fans and pundits.

During a recent interview with JOE, Paddy Pimblett spoke about both why that makes sense and also why there are some holes in the theory.

“It’s obviously nice to be compared to the biggest name the sport’s ever seen. You can understand why people are doing it, because of our personalities and we’re very polarizing. You either like us or you hate us, we came from Cage Warriors, we both had the featherweight belt but me and Conor are two different entities altogether. Like, just completely different. I could see why some people would say we’re similar, I can. But he’s Conor McGregor, lad, and I’m Paddy the Baddy. I’ll never be Conor McGregor and he’ll never be Paddy the Baddy. I think in a few years our paths might cross but for now there’s not really any point in mentioning us in the same sentence.”

Catch JOE's interview with Paddy Pimblett below:

"The government tried to manage decline of my city. Scousers fight back against the establishment and it's what we'll always do."



This is why people from Liverpool are as hard as nails, according to UFC star @PaddyTheBaddy pic.twitter.com/uOysUMr42u — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) September 13, 2021

Paddy Pimblett has arrived

Ever since his impressive debut win over Luigi Vendramini, many have wondered just how high up the ladder Paddy Pimblett can go in the UFC’s lightweight division.

In the UFC Vegas 36 main card opener, 'The Baddy' knocked the Brazilian out inside the opening frame.

Catch highlights of Paddy Pimblett's debut below:

After being rocked by a big left hook from Vendramini early on, some have questioned Pimblett's chin. Others, meanwhile, think the Liverpudlian would struggle against the top 15 or top 10 at lightweight. But what most agree on is the fact that he’s still got a whole lot more left to give.

Paddy Pimblett is going to rub people the wrong way but that’s just part of what makes him 'The Baddy'. He wants to walk through the fire in the name of getting to the top of the 155-pound division. If that means causing a stir and getting fans mad, then so be it. That alone is going to generate more interest.

