"No point in rushing" - Paddy Pimblett says he won't fight a ranked opponent for another "year or two"

Paddy Pimblett has suggested that he’s unlikely to fight a ranked UFC lightweight for another year or two. Since making his UFC debut in September 2021, ‘The Baddy’ has competed in three fights thus far, winning each of them via stoppage.

However, the Liverpudlian's detractors have time and again pointed out that he’s yet to prove his mettle against a top-15 UFC lightweight. In an edition of the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, Paddy Pimblett addressed the aforementioned criticism directed towards him.

Speaking to boxing legend Mike Tyson, Steve-O, and DJ Whoo Kid regarding his plans, Pimblett claimed that he’s in no rush to fight ranked lightweights. In response to Steve-O highlighting the fact that he hasn’t fought a ranked UFC opponent yet, ‘The Baddy’ stated:

“No, and I probably won’t do for another year or so.”

Tyson then chimed in and indicated that he’s on the right path and must continue working and garnering valuable experience. Pimblett replied by reiterating:

“I probably won’t for another year or two because there’s no point in rushing. I’m only 27. I’m just gonna keep building."

Presently, it’s unclear who Paddy Pimblett will face in his next fight. Regardless, many foresee ‘The Baddy’ eventually becoming a UFC megastar, provided he continues his winning ways.

Paddy Pimblett on his epic win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Soon after his UFC debut, Paddy Pimblett had asserted that he won’t fight higher-ranked opponents unless he’s given a pay raise by the UFC. That said, he recently signed a new contract that’s likely to fetch him a considerably higher pay than his initial UFC fights.

The Pimblett brand remains as strong as ever. He’s fresh off his biggest MMA victory, having submitted Jordan Leavitt with a rear-naked choke at UFC: London this July.

Speaking to BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett revisited his epic victory and the tremendous pressure he overcame while performing in his native UK. Alluding to the fact that he was able to submit a slick grappler like Leavitt, Pimblett said:

"The funniest thing was that, he thought he was going to submit me! Haha. Even as I watch it back, I come out straight away when I watch it back immediately, I throw a big hook straight away, that's not usually me..."

Pimblett added:

"Obviously after seeing Molly [McCann] get the finish, I wanted it too. I wanted to get it even quicker for the crowd."

