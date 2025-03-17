Paddy Pimblett shares brutally honest reaction to popular Alex Pereira fan's Scouse impression 

Paddy Pimblett, ahead of his fight against Michael Chandler, is highly active on social media platforms. Recently, he went to watch his long-term training partner Luke RIley's bout, who managed to secure a huge knockout win at Cage Warriors 185, adding feathers to his MMA career cap.

Pimblett is well known for his Scouse accent in the MMA community, Scouse is a dish made of meat and vegetables which was brought by the Scandinavian sailors to Britain. Liverpool being a popular port hub, the word remained and with time locals started referring to themselves as Scousers.

Recently, the famous Tik-Tok PapaGio, who happens to be a huge Alex Pereira fan, imitated Pimblett, trying to adapt his Scouser accent, and asked the British fighter to rate it.

PapaGio said (in a British accent):

"I am a Scouser, I don't get knocked out".

Meanwhile, Pimblett disappointedly replied, saying:

"The worst impressions I have ever seen"

Check out the Paddy Pimblett's response below:

Paddy Pimblett rallies for Luke Riley’s UFC call-up after sensational knockout win

Paddy Pimblett was not long ago seen cheering for his long-term friend and training partner Luke Riley at his most recent bout out in Cage Warriors. Riley delivered a stunning knockout that undoubtedly was one of the best in his MMA career.

This knockout win by Riley urged Pimblett to ask Dana White to sign Riley up for the UFC, as he felt Riley was too good to be left off the UFC roster. He also cleared all questions about Riley’s wrestling, assertively shutting down critics and assuring that his teammate is well-rounded and ready for the big stage.

Pimblett took to social media, uploading a video of himself cheering for Riley and captioning it:

"Who can’t wrestle?! @lukerileymma is ready for anyone and anything inside the cage @danawhite you already know who my boy is get him signed to the @ufc. He’s too good not to be on the roster beating some FWs up for fun"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post below:

Riley's 13-0 unblemished record in Cage Warriors is creating some ripples, and it seems like he has finally garnered Dana White's attention. If this road of dominance continues, the UFC octagon might be seeing Luke Riley pretty soon in his career.

