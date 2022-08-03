"Without you, I wouldn't even be here" - Paddy Pimblett reveals people have strayed away from suicide after his emotional post-fight speech at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett has quickly become one of the brightest upcoming stars in the UFC despite being with the promotion for under a year. His stardom has exploded due to his showmanship and skills, which has led to finishes in each of his three UFC fights.

That stardom has led to a reported seven-figure figure deal with Barstool Sports. It has also ensured that he will end up on a pay-per-view card for his next fight, according to UFC President Dana White.

Pimblett's message in the octagon following his most recent victory over Jordan Leavitt made him even more popular with fans of the sport:

UFC @ufc #UFCLondon Fighting for something bigger than himself Fighting for something bigger than himself ❤️ #UFCLondon https://t.co/A7aNUFgvPU

Paddy Pimblett's decision to use his post-fight interview and press conference to encourage those struggling was something that was very well received by fight fans. It even led to a mural going up in his honor:

via IG/sykedundee Graffiti artist SYKE painted this mural of Paddy Pimblettvia IG/sykedundee Graffiti artist SYKE painted this mural of Paddy Pimblett 🎨via IG/sykedundee https://t.co/HUxu4ZSlpW

Paddy Pimblett recently sat down with Sky Sports News and was asked if he has had people reach out to him since giving his passionate speech. He responded by stating (starting at the 1:45 mark):

"Yeah, man. I've had loads of comments and, like, messages and stuff. People saying 'Oh, without you, I wouldn't even be here.'... Man, life blows your mind for, like, messages like that'll mean more than any win I ever win. Someone saying to me 'I didn't take me life last night because of something you said.'"

It is easy to see why Pimblett would be blown away by the response that he has received. As he noted, men struggle to open up to their loved ones about their bouts with depression and mental health struggles. Having strangers from all around the world reach out saying that you've inspired them to continue living must be a surreal feeling.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's comments to Sky Sports News below:

Will Paddy Pimblett's career continue to skyrocket?

Following his powerful message, many sports fans are now rooting for Paddy Pimblett. Although he was already popular, that popularity skyrocketed following his latest appearance at UFC London. While his next matchup is yet to be announced, it will likely be on a pay-per-view card, which could help his popularity continue to rise even more.

If Pimblett continues to stack wins, he will soon get a fight against a ranked opponent in the lightweight division. Becoming a ranked fighter could lead to a quick path to a top-five opponent, something we have recently seen with popular fighters such as Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and Sean O'Malley.

For Pimblett, who has shown that he is a very talented fighter who can pick up finishes on the ground and on his feet, his time could be coming soon.

