I'm too young to carry a son now - Paulo Costa urges fans to follow UFC newcomer "Cedric Doubledore" who issued a "second round KO" challenge

A Twitter exchange between Paulo Costa and former kickboxer Cedric Doumbe has witnessed its latest development. Doumbe had initially posted a tweet stating he wasn’t “impressed” with Costa’s performance against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 and called his fight “embarrassing.”

Cédric Doumbè @CedricDoumbe it was hell of embarrassing I said I would whoop your ass KO in the 2nd round, but RELAX, I see you nervous , you're not my weight so if you stay quiet maybe I'll not come up for you 🏾 #DontSweat Costa @BorrachinhaMMA I'm not impressed by your performance

Doumbe also put out a challenge to drop the Brazilian via KO in the second round if they end up in the octagon. In response, 'Borrachinha' hit back with a tweet of his own:

“Hey guys please follow this dude, I’m begging you. I’m to young to carry a son now. Cedric Doubledore go in peace my man.”

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA . I'm to young to carry a son now. Cedric Doubledore go in peace my man .

Paulo Costa’s tweet made it seem as though the former Glory Kickboxing welterweight champion was seeking attention by generating hype around his name. He also mocked the Cameroonian fighter by misspelling his last name.

Check out the initial back-and-forth in the aftermath of UFC 278:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Cédric Doumbè @CedricDoumbe 🫡 Avec les poings que j'ai vous allez encore me dire je ne sais pas quoi ? Mdrr ! J'éteins les 2 Edwards et Usman _ #UFC279 et je monte en poids Moyen j'éteins Costa Did I hear Costa? Who daqui fuc is that guy cmon … let me just with Jake an Dillon don't mess all things lil man

Here's the translated version of Cedric Doumbe's tweet:

"With the fists I have, you're still going to tell me I don't know what? Mdrr! I turn off the 2 Edwards and Usman #UFC279 and I go up to Middleweight I turn off Costa" [Translated via Google]

Cedric Doumbe is a former two-time Glory Kickboxing welterweight champion and holds an outstanding record of 75 wins and just seven losses. In 2021, he transitioned to mixed martial arts and has fought twice under two separate promotions, winning both fights via knockout.

After being signed by the UFC several months ago, the veteran kickboxer was set to make his debut in Paris in September. However Doumbe’s fight against Darian Weeks was canceled following objections by the French MMA Federation.

This was followed by rumors that the 30-year-old Frenchman had been released from his UFC contract even before making his debut. So, this Twitter battle between the fighters comes at a confusing time.

Paulo Costa responds to Logan Paul’s joke with a joke of his own in “secrect juice” tweet

In addition to possessing deadly skills in the octagon, ‘Borrachinha’ is also skilled in the art of online trolling. The Brazilian has gained a reputation for his online antics, with his latest one being a joke on internet celebrity Logan Paul.

The YouTuber recently posted a picture on Twitter that showed 'The Maverick' standing alongside a man that resembled Paulo Costa. The caption accompanying the photo said, “ran into paulo costa in the park.”

In response to Paul’s picture, the 31-year-old middleweight put out a tweet of his own where he said:

"Let’s put some secret juice by IV on that dude @LoganPaul . He’s looking beautiful but need growth something’s"

The tweet was possibly a dig at the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), which turned up to conduct a surprise drug test on ‘Borrachinha’ at 6 AM on the day of his UFC 278 weigh-ins. By saying that the lookalike would need "secret juice," Costa perhaps meant that the man would need something to help him achieve a physique like the Brazilian.

At the weigh-ins, Paulo Costa carried a bottle labeled ‘secret juice’ to mock USADA.

