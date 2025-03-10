“Phone call was made to Jon Jones’ lawyer”- MMA journalist asserts Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss has compromised UFC’s leverage over 'Bones' future

Alex Pereira's shocking defeat at UFC 313 has greatly altered the UFC's ability to discuss Jon Jones' future. Magomed Ankalaev winning the light heavyweight title by defeating Pereira might mean the UFC's potential backup plan to put together a fight with Tom Aspinall goes out the window.

Pereira, previously seen as a regal contender to go up to heavyweight to fight Aspinall, is now in a difficult situation. Following 'Poatan's' loss, the hype of a champion-vs-champion clash is lower. Making it more apparent that the UFC will meet the demands of Jones to ensure a blockbuster heavyweight title fight.

Despite this setback, Pereira is one of the most aggressive fighters with the UFC and has jumped weight categories into the light heavyweight division with great success. With his striking pedigree and knockout power, there is still a possibility of the Brazilian switching to heavyweight, especially if he is looking for new challenges or fails to get back in contention for the 205-pound title.

Submission Radio host Brian Campbell said:

"I was going to say, I think the UFC was waiting to see how this fight was going to play out and I think a phone call was made to Jon Jones' lawyer looking to meet his demands after this fight."

He added:

"I think they were waiting to see if Alex Pereira was going to knock out, you know, and maybe they’d pay Pereira a little bit less money to make this Aspinall fight. He was kind of like the contingency plan if Jon Jones wanted too much money."

Check out the comments on Alex Pereira in the video below: (20:09)

Dana White hints at possible rematch for Alex Pereira after UFC 313 loss

Dana White's reaction to the main event of UFC 313 between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev was one of somewhat unmet expectations. Although there were some moments in the fight, it was more linear exchanges in striking and wrestling contests than a thrilling match.

With Ankalaev now the champion of the light heavyweight division, the UFC president seems to have given the green light for Pereira to get a rematch. When asked for his thoughts on the main event, White said:

"It was, um, yeah, not what I expected. Expected a lot more shooting, expected a lot more exchanges."

Quizzed on whether he was considering an immediate rematch, White responded:

"Probably."

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below:(0:13)

