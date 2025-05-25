Photos: UFC star Alex Pereira shares stunning beach side snaps from popular Malta resort

Alex Pereira updated fans on social media with photos from his recent vacation at a resort in Malta. 'Poatan' recently took time away from his training routine to reap the rewards of his hard work and visit Malta, a country known for beautiful vacation spots.

Pereira specifically visited the Toy Room Beach Club in Malta. He posted several photos on his Instagram story, including a stunning view of the water, the resort's pools, a sushi boat, and more. The images can be seen below.

Alex Pereira's vacation photos. [Images courtesy: @AlexPoatanPereira on Instagram]

Pereira made his UFC debut in November 2021 with a professional MMA record of 3-1. Following three wins in the Octagon, he received an opportunity to dethrone Israel Adesanya of his UFC middleweight throne, which he accomplished with a Round 5 TKO.

The Brazilian was later defeated by Adesanya in a rematch, after which the former moved up to light heavyweight, became the UFC 205-pound champion, and defended his throne three times.

But on March 8, at UFC 313, Pereira was dethroned by Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev accuses Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka of not wanting to fight him

Alex Pereira's three title defenses provided him a solid argument for deserving an immediate rematch against newly minted UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev.

Since their first meeting in March, Pereira and Ankalaev have sent mixed signals on social media, including the following message on X from Ankalaev, who accused 'Poatan' and Jiří Procházka of not being willing to fight him.

Ankalaev posted:

"Guys is there anyone in the Light Heavyweight division who’s willing to fight me? Because Jiri and Alex do not want to fight."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Procházka reportedly has been focusing on receiving a master's degree, potentially explaining Ankalaev's accusations about not accepting a title fight.

As for Pereira, he posted a cryptic message on social media threatening to retire due to how the UFC has conducted recent negotiations. 'Poatan' later claimed his account was hacked. However, MMA experts claim Pereira declined the offer of an immediate rematch.

