Recapping all the stunning finishes from an epic ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena

ONE Championship descended upon the legendary Saitama Super Arena for the first time last Sunday, March 23, with one of its most memorable cards yet — ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The spectacle featured four insane world title bouts and a host of other exciting matchups, capped by a dream flyweight kickboxing super fight between 'Natural Born Krusher' and 'The Iron Man.'

In case you missed any of the action, here's a quick recap of all the highlight-reel triumphs from "The Land of The Rising Sun" last week.

#1 Rodtang flatttens Takeru in ONE 172 main event

It only took Rodtang Jitmuangnon 80 seconds to shut down Takeru Segawa in the ONE 172 main event.

After a brief exchange of leg kicks, 'The Iron Man' went in for the kill. A pair of crisp one-two combos had the Japanese kickboxer hurt.

Smelling blood in the water, Rodtang sprung in with a booming left hook to cruise to a dream victory in Saitama, Japan, and upgrade his legendary slate to 274-43.

#2 Masaaki Noiri ruins Tawanchai's two-sport dream, claims interim crown

Masaaki Noiri came prepared for his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing tussle against Tawanchai PK Saenchai. And after two and a half grueling rounds, he acquired what he came for: 26 pounds of gold.

The Team Vasileus star had to fend off the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's damaging attacks. But while he absorbed plenty of those, he responded well with strikes of his own.

He brought the same strategy into the third frame, but a nasty short left hook changed everything in this ONE 172 co-main event.

He floored Tawanchai, and just as the Thai regained his footing, Noiri charged in with a final volley of strikes to earn the TKO win at 1:55 of the stanza and take his resume to 51-13.

#3 Yuya Wakamatsu stuns Moraes to bag first MMA world title

Yuya Wakamatsu took home arguably the biggest upset of the night in his ONE flyweight MMA world title matchup against former longtime king Adriano Moraes.

The Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete relied on his heavy hands to get the job done. A left hook-uppercut blend forced the Brazilian veteran to turtle up. From there, 'Little Piranha' did not need any second invitation to go for the spectacular.

Wakamatsu reigned down huge punches and hammerfists on his way to a stoppage triumph at 3:39 of the contest, which earned him his 19th career victory.

#4 Nadaka Yoshinari leaves it late against Rak Erawan

10-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka Yoshinari enjoyed a dream start to life in the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE 172.

The Japanese warrior's mix of attacks easily cut out Rak's pressure throughout their atomweight Muay Thai tussle.

And his technical prowess set up the stage for a straight left that put the Thai down and out for good at 2:40 of the third round, which bumped his slate to an impressive 62-6.

#5 Shinya Aoki makes quick work of Eduard Folayang

Shinya Aoki needed only 53 seconds to wrap up one of the most legendary rivalries in ONE Championship at ONE 172.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion did his magic from guard after a failed double-leg takedown attempt. He secured Folayang's arm and locked in an armbar that drew a tap seconds away from the one-minute mark.

With the win, 'Tobikan Judan' moved to 3-1 in his head-to-head score with Folayang and went 49-11 in his career.

#6 Adrian Lee stays perfect vs Takeharu Ogawa

Adrian Lee once again lived up to all his hype at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

The 19-year-old warrior bagged his third successive highlight-reel win via a vicious Anaconda choke against hometown bet Takeharu Ogawa 63 seconds into their lightweight MMA tie.

His win inside "The Land of the Rising Sun" marked the fastest victory of his budding career.

#7 Hyu shuts down Zakaria El Jamari early

Japanese standout Hyu extended his perfect slate to 11-0 with a first-round finish of Zakaria El Jamari.

The Team Mehdi Zatout and TEAM3K warrior's speed and output unsettled the Moroccan, and moments later, a knee wrapped things up for the 23-year-old at 2:12 of the very first round.

Hyu moved to 3-0 under the ONE spotlight, with a TKO win against Leandro Miranda and a unanimous decision triumph over Youcef Saad previously.

Fight fans worldwide can catch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang via replay for free at watch.onefc.com.

