"Rethink your life" - UFC star slams "grown a**, childless" Sean Strickland for "dog" jibe at Dave Portnoy

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been lambasted by a fellow UFC fighter over his recent remarks regarding dog caregivers/companions.

Over the past few years, Strickland has garnered considerable notoriety for his socio-political assertions, which many have labeled as intentionally divisive and provocative.

In some of his recent tweets, Strickland notably targeted animal caregivers who love their dogs. The 33-year-old suggested that akin to himself, adult males who don't have children have incomplete lives. He indicated that one can't truly be a man without wanting or having a family.

Furthermore, Strickland implied that his country, the United States of America, was built by great men who fought world wars had pride, and believed in God. He claimed that 'the America of today' has men who are dog caregivers with hollow lives. He proceeded to label them as "Boys with dog children."

Meanwhile, 'Tarzan' clarified that he doesn't dislike Barstool Sports founder and MMA fan Dave Portnoy and praised the latter's apparent political leanings. However, he highlighted that Portnoy and others like him attempt to fill a void in their lives by adopting a dog(s) rather than having children.

One of Strickland's tweets read as follows:

"My girl watches the tiktok sadly, she keeps showing me Miss peaches, the barstool sports guys dog. And I asked my girl "does this man have kids" no. Let me tell you all something if you're a grown a** childless man obsessed about a dog you gotta rethink your life.. rich or poor."

Michael Chiesa, a veteran UFC fighter who's competed in the promotion's lightweight and welterweight divisions, has now sounded off on Sean Strickland. The TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) Season 15 lightweight tournament winner, 'Maverick' alluded to the fact that the 33-year-old Strickland doesn't have a child.

Urging Strickland to reconsider his stance on dog guardians, the 36-year-old American UFC welterweight responded to 'Tarzan's' aforementioned tweet and wrote:

"If you're a grown a** childless man hating on someone for loving a dog... you gotta rethink your life. Rich or poor."

Is a UFC title fight on the cards for Sean Strickland?

Michael Chiesa last fought in July 2023, losing to Kevin Holland via first-round submission. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is coming off a razor-thin split decision defeat against Dricus Du Plessis in Jan. 2024. While 'Tarzan' lost his UFC middleweight title to du Plessis due to the judges' verdict, UFC CEO Dana White disagreed with them.

For his part, Sean Strickland has claimed that he doesn't care about the UFC title but surely wants to fight 'Stillknocks' again. Neither athlete's next matchup has been officially announced by the UFC yet.

Moreover, Dana White recently predicted that Strickland and Du Plessis could clash inside the octagon again someday, albeit not in an immediate rematch. White said:

"Eventually, these two are going to end up fighting again, I'm sure. But we're not thinking about an immediate rematch right now."

