"Ripping lines in this" - Fans rubbish Conor McGregor's bizarre rant proclaiming himself the 'baddest man'

Following the conclusion of UFC 291, Conor McGregor has made his intentions clear regarding his next fight when he's eligible to compete again. From the looks of it, McGregor has seemingly moved on from the idea of facing Michael Chandler, his TUF 31 (The Ultimate Fighter) rival coach for his comeback fight.

As it stands, the Irishman has now set his target on the freshly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje. The American laid hands on the one-of-a-kind bet with a sensational second-round head kick knockout victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

The pair have traded verbal jabs on social media, with Conor McGregor making bold claims about how the fight would play out inside the octagon. Moreover, he recently contended that while he would entertain the idea of facing Chandler, the UFC has better plans for him, perhaps hinting that the fight with Gaethje is on the horizon.

Most recently, the Irishman posted a voice note on Twitter proclaiming him as "a real bad motherf**ker," accompanied by heavy breathing and weird sounds. With hip-hop icons Game and Kanye West's track Eazy playing in the background, McGregor sounded off:

"I'm a bad man. A bad bad man. I'm the baddest man that's stepped foot inside the octagon. Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think of me looking down on it. That bad!"

Needless to say, fans were quick to rubbish McGregor's claims, even alluding to the possibility that 'The Notorious' is on drugs. Some fans wrote:

"He's ripping lines in this."

"Someones on the coke tonight."

Another fan mocked Conor McGregor and wrote:

"This is something someone would say in high school."

Jake Paul accuses unhinged Conor McGregor of being on drugs

Jake Paul intensified his feud with former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor following his recent victory over Nate Diaz. 'The Problem Child' slammed McGregor, implying the fighter's erratic behavior was fueled by drugs. McGregor's recent profanity-laden outburst aimed at Paul triggered the retort.

During a podcast episode of IMPAULSIVE, Jake Paul dissected Conor McGregor's actions, claiming he has "really lost it." Referencing Diaz's past encounter with McGregor, Paul criticized the MMA star's fighting prowess. He questioned McGregor's durability, citing Diaz's punching power. Paul stated:

“He was saying the R-word and other stuff. Crazy stuff. Coked out of his mind, bro. Guy’s lost it. He’s really lost it... I don’t think he is a good fighter. After seeing what Nate Diaz did to him, hurt him like… How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody with his punches in his whole entire career? I could have stood there chin out and let Nate Diaz punch me as hard as he wanted to and the sh*t wouldn’t hurt at all.”

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (2:20):