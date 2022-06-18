"That's gonna be a sick main event" - Sean O'Malley talks up UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett headliner

Sean O'Malley is hyped up for this weekend's UFC Fight Night main event between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

O'Malley previewed the fight on the latest episode of The Bromalley Show, saying:

"Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett. Calvin can take a whoopin', we've seen it, and deliver a whoopin', we've seen it. Josh can also deliver a whoopin'. And he throws mean shots. That's going to be a sick main event, dude."

His brother Daniel chimed in, saying:

"Calvin's a huge favorite, like -450 or -650. A big favorite. If I was a betting man I might sprinkle a little bit on Josh. He's had a knockdown in every single one of his fights. He's got some power ... I was a little surprised that he was such an underdog. For that big of an underdog he's got some serious power. Calvin does have a f***ing chin on him."

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss UFC Austin's main event below:

Calvin Kattar survived a hellacious beating at the hands of Max Holloway in January 2021 but refused to stay down. His toughness earned him a lot of respect, but also kept him out of the octagon for a full year. He bounced back impressively by defeating hot prospect Giga Chikadze in dominating fashion, blanking his opponent 50-45, 50-45, and 50-44 on the judges' scorecards.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCAustin Calvin Kattar came this close to a finish in his last fight Calvin Kattar came this close to a finish in his last fight 👌 #UFCAustin https://t.co/f07hFu6v7G

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett takes place June 18 from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and also features the re-booked scrap between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

Sean O'Malley digs into Daniel Cormier over his fight commentary

A lot of fighters have attacked the UFC's commentators in the press for alleged bias or implied insults, but Sean O'Malley had the guts to say it to their faces. Appearing on The DC and RC Show, O'Malley called out Daniel Cormier, saying:

"Every time I hear you and Joe say something, it's ‘I don’t know why they don’t kick his legs like Chito Vera did. It was very effective for him’. Oh god, it drives me crazy, DC. That drives me crazy. Because the leg kick he landed wasn’t a good quality leg kick. The leg kicks I was landing on him were making him spin around in circles. His big toe hit the nerve when I was pulling out from a kick.”

Watch Sean O'Malley talk kicks with Daniel Cormier below:

O'Malley has struggled with keeping his legs healthy during fights. A foot injury suffered against Andre Soukhamthath kept him out of the cage for two years. Then in August 2020, Marlon 'Chito' Vera injured O'Malley's leg with a kick, leading to these comments from Cormier implying O'Malley can't handle that type of attack.

O'Malley will have a chance to prove the doubters wrong when he faces Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2.

