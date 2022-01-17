Giga Chikadze released from hospital following war against Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46 

Giga Chikadze went five rounds against Calvin Kattar in an all-out war at UFC Vegas 46. The Georgian put up an immense display of chin strength and toughness, even though he was on the wrong side of a lopsided unanimous decision.

Both Chikadze and Kattar failed to attend the post-fight presser as they were sent to hospital as a precautionary measure. Chikadze also showed his respect for Kattar by posting a selfie with him from the hospital.

Georgian MMA journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili reported on Twitter that Chikadze has now been released from the hospital. Kokiashvili posted a picture of 'Ninja' along with former Georgian basketball star Zaza Pachulia.

Take a look at Giga Chikadze after his hospital release below:

Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 @iHeartGeorgius1



📸 via Zaza Pachulia Giga Chikadze got released from the hospital.📸 via Zaza Pachulia Giga Chikadze got released from the hospital. ✌️📸 via Zaza Pachulia https://t.co/fV9a1hKCRP

Zaza Pachulia won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He was later hired as an operations consultant for the Warriors.

Giga Chikadze vs. Calvin Kattar was the 'Fight of the Night'

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze was declared the 'Fight of the Night' at the first UFC event of 2022. Along with his fair share of bruises, Chikadze also walked home with an extra $50,000.

According to UFC president Dana White, the bout is also a contender for 'Fight of the Year'. White also praised Kattar for his emphatic win, which came a year after he was completely outclassed by Max Holloway in his last outing.

White told reporters at the post-fight press conference:

"That was an absolute war. The first fight of the year and a Fight of the Year candidate already. That’s the way to start it. That’s the way to start the year. It was incredible. And you know what’s funny... it’s almost like everybody forgot about Calvin Kattar [after] Max Holloway. You know what I mean? A lot of people were counting him out tonight and he looked unbelievable. That guy’s an absolute dog, man. Now if you look at the fights that he’s had in the UFC, but specifically now Holloway and Giga, he’s a special kind of guy. He’s a f***ing warrior, man. [Kattar] kept constant pressure on him, he stayed in his face, he kept moving him backwards and it looked like Giga was out of it halfway through the second round.”

Catch Dana White's appearance at the UFC Vegas 46 post-fight presser below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard