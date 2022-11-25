Sean O'Malley tells Joe Rogan how Paddy Pimblett's weight-gaining habits between fights can lead to eating disorders

Sean O'Malley believes Paddy Pimblett could develop an eating disorder due to his binging habits. Joe Rogan recently asked O'Malley if the painful weight cut and strict diet ahead of fights could lead to binging right after the fight is over.

'Sugar' took his own example, admitting to having consumed uncomfortable amounts of food right after a fight. However, O'Malley believes that the extent and consistency of Pimblett's binge-eating could result in eating disorders. The 27-year-old recently said on the JRE podcast:

"Dude, the reason Paddy 'The Baddy' [Pimblett] gets as big as he is because it's like you get this mental disorder. I [was] strict as f*** for about ten weeks before that fight. Like I would have a cheat meal on a Saturday, but the closer I got to the fight, four five weeks out, I was just eating so clean. To where right after, it's like I would order two cheeseburgers, f***ing some appetizers and just eat untill I'm so uncomfortable and in so much pain."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments on Paddy Pimblett below:

Paddy Pimblett has gained notoriety for ballooning up to even 200 lbs in-between fights. Amongst many others, Mike Dolce, a nutrionist who has worked with MMA fighters, raised concerns about 'The Baddy' cutting massive amounts of weight. Pimblett responded by claiming that his weight issues are being blown out of proportion as his diet starts way before fight camp.

Joe Rogan's first impression of Paddy Pimblett's weight gain

This obviously isn't the first time that Paddy Pimblett's massive weight gain has drawn Joe Rogan's attention. The UFC color commentator previously brought up the issue after Pimblett's sophomore UFC outing against Kazula Vargas.

Pimblett looked completely different a few days after his first-round submission win, having gone on an 11,000 calorie binge since. Speaking to UFC lightweight veteran Bobby Green, Rogan said on the JRE podcast:

"That motherf**ker gets fat quick. He’s fat as f**k right now. He’s fat as f**k. His face is all around, and he shows his belly. He's Hilarious.”

Watch Joe Rogan's podcast featuring Bobby Green below:

