"Shut up u cringey Disney actor" - Jake Paul gets an earful from fans for saying he lost respect for Nate Diaz

The combat sports world is eagerly awaiting the clash between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, two polarizing figures from different realms of combat sports. Diaz, a UFC veteran renowned for delivering some of the most memorable moments inside the octagon, takes on Paul, the YouTube sensation who has been making waves as a boxer since 2020.

The boxing world is abuzz with anticipation as the Paul vs. Diaz clash on August 5 draws near. The Stockton native recently posted a video of him from training camp, showcasing crisp boxing combinations, along with the poster of the upcoming clash.

Jake Paul launched a scathing attack on Diaz in the comments section of the post for his alleged lack of respect towards the promotional efforts for the fight. 'The Problem Child' also accused the former UFC star of failing to appreciate the guidance and opportunities provided by the Youtuber-turned-boxer.

Paul wrote:

"You had my respect for your legacy until you started treating this promotion without respect. I made you my partner, gave you the blueprint to running your own events and you have done nothing but be the same Nate Diaz that worked for the bald man [Dana White]…instead of being your own man. Now I’m going to enjoy knocking you the fu*k out."

Needless to say, Diaz, who commands a cult-like following, witnessed an outpouring of support from his loyal fans, who defended their beloved star and passionately expressed their discontent with Paul's remarks:

"Shut up you cringy Disney actor."

"@jakepaul you are clearly delusional. You will find out on the 5th what it's like to sh*t yourself."

"Can't wait until he knocks your a** out."

Check out some of the comments below:

[via @natediaz209 on Instagram]

UFC legend Don Frye weighs in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz clash

UFC legend Don Frye has joined the chorus of supporters backing Nate Diaz in his upcoming boxing fight against Jake Paul. Frye endorsed Diaz's boxing skills while also labeling him a "caveman" just like him.

During a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Frye elaborated on Diaz's chances against Paul. Emphasizing the Stockton native's conditioning, technique, and experience, Frye confidently stated:

"Nate is going to whoop him, I mean Nate has got the condition, you can’t help it. He has got the technique and knowledge, there is no scaring him."

Catch Don Frye's comments below:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is scheduled to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout is set for ten rounds and will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Paul has stated he wants to use this fight as a stepping stone for an MMA clash with Conor McGregor.

Poll : 0 votes