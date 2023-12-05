"T*ts and blonde hair" did not get Ebanie Bridges her partnership with Conor McGregor, insists the boxer

Besides being the IBF female bantamweight champion, Ebanie Bridges is also recognized for her distinctive weigh-in attires and association with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Despite the attention drawn to her revealing outfits, Bridges emphasizes that they are a personal choice aimed at enhancing the glamour of events. Nevertheless, it's her commitment to excelling at the highest level in boxing that truly ignites her passion.

Ebanie Bridges has been spotted alongside McGregor several times, most prominently during Anthony Joshua's recent boxing clash against Robert Helenius. McGregor, known for his promotional flair, introduced Bridges as one of his ring girls to endorse his Forged Irish Stout brand.

Bridges has consistently clarified her professional relationship with Conor McGregor despite sparking a social media frenzy among fans with the intimate ringside picture during the Joshua fight. Meanwhile McGregor, according to Bridges, has played a pivotal role as a significant supporter throughout her professional journey.

Speaking in a recent interview with Lucky Block, Ebanie Bridges responded to critics who claim that Conor McGregor sponsored her solely due to her appearance, emphasizing that her professional relationship goes beyond having "t**s and blonde hair.":

"I've seen some comments online saying, 'You need to have t**s and blonde hair to get sponsored.' I reply, 'I think he pretty much sponsors every single boxer on all the shows.' They've all got a partnership with Forged Stout."

She added:

"Obviously, mine and his collaboration is a little bit deeper. I'm a face for Forged Stout now. I can learn a lot from him as well for when I finish boxing - and what he's doing in business, I think is really inspiring. It was natural and we'll be working together for the remainder of my career. We work really well together. I'm great for his brand and he's great for my brand, and we get along really well."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below:

Ebanie Bridges once tried to convince UFC star Conor McGregor to join OnlyF*ns

Ebanie Bridges once tried to convince former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor to join the OnlyFa*s platform. Being a close friend of the UFC star, Bridges claimed that McGregor could use the platform to establish a more exclusive connection with his fan base.

Balancing her boxing career with modeling on the content subscription service, Bridges highlighted how the platform allows her to keep her fans updated about her daily life and experiences.

Discussing the idea of Conor McGregor joining the platform in an interview with onlyaccounts.io, Bridges commented:

"He [McGregor] might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea though of joining OnlyFa*s , especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing, but it’s not. It’s exclusive content from athletes and celebrities – it doesn’t need to be sex and porn as it’s not like that."

