Teddy Atlas explains why Jake Paul deserves due credit despite the age factor of his MMA-background opponents

Jake Paul returned to winning ways with an emphatic unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight clash at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Diaz put 'The Problem Child's boxing skills to the test, enduring a knockdown in the fifth round but demonstrating a remarkable resurgence in the later rounds, as many anticipated.

Despite the thrilling victory, the combat sports community at large criticized Jake Paul's inclination to challenge MMA fighters who are in the twilight of their careers. Several fans even challenged Paul to step inside the ring and face UFC stars like Alex Pereira and Dustin Poirier who are renowned for their boxing skills.

Meanwhile, renowned boxing trainer and pundit, Teddy Atlas, aligned himself with Jake Paul, lavishing praise upon the 26-year-old's boxing prowess. Acknowledging the fans' criticism of Paul's boxing journey thus far, Atlas emphasized that the young fighter is still relatively new to the sport, facing off against battle-hardened MMA veterans. Atlas took to Twitter and wrote:

"Paul won clearly but credit both because it was an interesting night with enough ‘moments’ to make everyone Happy! #PaulDiaz"

"Yes Paul’s Boxing skills are more polished & Diaz’ best tools are in Cage, but don’t discount Diaz has spent life in this environment. Impressive what Paul’s done. #PaulDiaz"

"Give credit to Paul, yes he’s beating MMA fighters, but he’s only been fighting 3 yrs. and he’s in with real ‘life’ long warriors. #PaulDiaz"

Jake Paul's trend of facing MMA veterans: Fair criticism or strategic move?

Jake Paul's recent unanimous decision victory over Diaz, 38, has reignited the debate surrounding his choice of opponents in the boxing ring. While some were impressed by Paul's performance, others accused the YouTuber of cherry-picking his opponents. As discussions about the fairness of this trend continue, it is essential to consider the broader context of Paul's boxing journey.

It is worth noting that Jake Paul has only been pursuing boxing since 2020, a relatively short period compared to seasoned professionals. Despite his limited experience, he has already secured an impressive seven victories, including notable wins over Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, both former UFC champions.

However, when he faced professional boxer Tommy Fury earlier this year, he found himself on the losing end of a split decision, highlighting that there's still room for growth in his boxing career.

Critics argue that Paul's tendency to take on MMA veterans gives him an advantage, as they may not possess the same level of boxing expertise as seasoned boxers. Nevertheless, this strategy may serve a purpose beyond merely handpicking opponents.

By testing his skills against experienced fighters from the world of MMA, Paul is gaining valuable in-ring experience, which could prepare him for future bouts against established boxers.

During the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul expressed his desire to face boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, suggesting that his trend of fighting MMA stars will eventually evolve into more challenging boxing matchups. This indicates a shift in his approach, to compete against professional boxers in the future.

