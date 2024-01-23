"That could do some big numbers" - Ex-UFC champion wants Ian Garry and Sean Strickland to settle their beef inside the octagon

UFC commentator and former middleweight king Michael Bisping has expressed interest in seeing a possible clash between Sean Strickland and Ian Garry.

'The Count' recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he spoke about the two athletes. Bisping said that Strickland and 'The Future' could possibly be next in line for each other inside the octagon. The former UFC champion added that the ongoing social media rivalry between the two could result in the fight being a successful event. He said:

"Garry says that he wants to fight Sean Strickland. So, there it is. There could be your next fight, Ian Garry and that could be Strickland's next fight. And I'll tell you what, with all the heat on this, with all the press that these two have been getting for their online beef, you never know. That could do some big big numbers. Would you wanna see that?... I kinda would."

Check out his comments from the 9:10 mark below:

Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee recently caught the public's attention for her book How to be a WAG. This resulted in Strickland hurling insults at her on social media and accusing her of being a sexual predator.

Garry warned 'Tarzan' of legal repercussions if the 32-year-old continued his verbal attacks on his wife. 'The Future' later expressed interest in moving up to middleweight to fight Strickland.

Ian Garry reacts to Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis headlined UFC 297 on Jan 20. for the middleweight title. The fight was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Ian Garry uploaded a video on social media where he shared his reaction to the title fight. 'The Future' criticized both fighters and hurled an insult at Strickland. He said:

"Just sloppy boxing. Look, [just] Swinging. Look at this [shakes his head in disappointment]. The f*****g state of this. Zero technique, just slugging it out now. Oh my god, I feel like I'm watching two amateurs fight [laughs hysterically]. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire... F**k you, Sean Strickland."

Strickland and du Plessis for the entirety of the five-round title fight. In the end, the South African took home the victory via split decision. The three scorecards were 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 in favor of 'Stillknocks.'