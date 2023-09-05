"The prophecy is completed" - Fans stunned with 'mystic' Conor McGregor tweet from 2013 predicting his MMA career to a tee after latest milestone

Conor McGregor's remarkable success in the UFC is rooted in his exceptional ability to visualize and diligently work towards his goals. He has consistently emphasized the profound impact of manifestation, asserting that when an individual can vividly picture their goals and confidently articulate them, success becomes inevitable.

This potent combination, coupled with his brash persona, earned him the moniker 'Mystic Mac' during his prime, as he fearlessly predicted the outcomes of many of his fights.

Beyond his illustrious fighting career, this unique skill has propelled him into flourishing business ventures outside the octagon. Most recently, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to proudly announce that his coach, John Kavanagh, had honored him with the prestigious Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. The Irishman showcased this accomplishment with great pride on Instagram.

Conor McGregor also revisited an old tweet on X (formerly Twitter), where he had outlined his future aspirations, including becoming a two-division champion and attaining a jiu-jitsu black belt. With these goals not only achieved but surpassed, it feels like life has come full circle for the Irishman. The old tweet read:

"I just want two gold belts, a jiu-jitsu blackbelt, a hall of fame plaque, and 25 million in the bank. Is that too much to ask? Gym time!!"

MMA fans were thrilled by the news and the prospect of McGregor achieving his long-cherished goals. Several fans took to X to react to the news:

"He did it! The prophecy is completed."

"Belief is very powerful."

"Dreamed it into reality."

Grappling star Gordon Ryan reacts to Conor McGregor being awarded the jiu-jitsu black belt

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor proudly announced recently that he has been awarded a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His long-time coach and mentor, John Kavanagh, presented him with the prestigious honor, marking the culmination of "20 years of hard work."

In a heartfelt social media post, McGregor expressed his gratitude to Kavanagh and his teammates for their support throughout this remarkable martial arts journey. He concluded the message with excitement about wearing the Gi (jiu-jitsu training uniform) and further immersing himself in the art.

The announcement garnered attention not only from MMA enthusiasts but also from jiu-jitsu luminaries like Gordon Ryan, who is renowned for his grappling prowess. Ryan offered his perspective on McGregor's achievement, stating:

"Well deserved. Despite what people say, you're pretty exceptional on the ground, especially with MMA being your main focus."

