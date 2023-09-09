"They hurt the psyche of men" - Sean Strickland explains why Jake Paul and Dillon Danis are 'cancer on society'

Top UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is one of the explicitly opinionated people in all of mixed martial arts. Be it his NSFW rants or bizarre trash talks, 'Tarzan' is not one to shy away from speaking his mind.

Strickland is not a big fan of social media star Jake Paul and controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The UFC middleweight sees both the men as a 'cancer on society.'

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, he went after the duo while addressing Danis' incessant trolling against Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal:

"When it comes to the Jake Paul brothers, I stay away from it... There is a problem in America, and I say this because I'm part of the problem, because I grew up as like the modern-day male. And Jake Paul, Dillon Danis, they are just f*****g cancer, you guys."

Strickland added:

"They are cancer on society, and all they do is they hurt men. They hurt the image of men, they hurt the psyche of men... We used to live in this world where respect and dignity... and what you said mattered and now we just live in this world where, [it's like] hey look at my click bait... The fact that we're raising all these beta males, they just buy into it."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (6:57)

The middleweight contender further labeled Paul and Danis toxic while professing that people will be better off in their lives and relationships if they distance themselves from such individuals.

Sean Strickland is scheduled to face Israel Adesanya for the undisputed middleweight title this weekend at UFC 293 in Sydney. Danis is scheduled to box Jake Paul's brother Logan on October 14 in the UK.

When Dillon Danis trolled Sean Strickland after training with Alex Pereira

It's safe to say Sean Strickland has no good memories of his fight against Alex Pereira. When the duo locked horns at UFC 276, it took 'Poatan' just two minutes and 36 seconds to close the show with a knockout.

Dillon Danis, one of the most infamous trolls in the fight game, made sure to rub salt on the sour memory the first chance he got. After training with Pereira recently, the jiu-jitsu practitioner took to social media to post about it.

The Bellator fighter didn't stop there and sent his post in a direct message to Strickland on Instagram, poking fun at him, writing:

"Your worst nightmare p***y."

Image courtesy @dilliondanis on Twitter