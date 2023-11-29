"This would be an absolute banger" - Bryce Mitchell called out by featherweight on a two-fight win streak, fans amped

Bryce Mitchell is one of the most talked about fighters in the featherweight division and so, Diego Lopes' recent callout of Mitchell should come as no surprise.

Bryce Mitchell last fought against Dan Ige in September this year and won via unanimous decision. It was his first fight since his loss to Ilia Topuria, which is the only stain in his near-perfect record.

However, upcoming featherweight Diego Lopes called out the American, claiming it is a fight fans want to see. He did so on X, saying:

"Who's next ?? I would like to fight with @ThugnastyMMA , I think it is a fight that many people like to see"

Fans appeared to be excited at the prospect of the bout, and many took to X to react.

One fan said:

"This would be an absolute banger"

Another user said:

"I want to see it! But he'll (Bryce Mitchell) probably run from that fight..."

Another added:

"we want to see this fight ! DANAAAAAAAA @danawhite"

One user had tremendous faith in Lopes:

"Yes! I’ve been saying that for ages! You beat him quite easily"

Another user predicted that the Brazilian would beat Mitchell in a fight:

"I like Bryce Mitchell and u, but I think u clean him up"

However, one user warned Lopes of Mitchell's ground game:

"I like this fight but I think @ThugnastyMMA has a ground game that is unmatched in the ufc. May not be a smart move diego"

'Gravity ain't real' - Bryce Mitchell makes controversial claim to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith

Bryce Mitchell is a man of faith and he credits all his success to God. In a recent interview with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, he made a bizarre claim, saying gravity is not real and that we should put all our faith in God, rather than in science. He said:

"You put your faith in science, let me tell you something right now Bisping, gravity ain't real. Gravity ain't real, you wanna tell me you don't believe in God coz there's no evidence, give me the proof of gravity. You know why things drop to the ground? Because of density."

Take a look at the video:

He went on to say that Helium balloons don't fall to the ground even though Helium has "mass," to which Michael Bisping responded by saying the balloons go up because they have Helium in them. Mitchell did not appear to be joking and instead, looked determined to prove his point.