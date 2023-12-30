"This guy’s gonna kill me now!” - Gilbert Burns shares story of him “popping” Francis Ngannou’s arm during a BJJ roll many years ago in training

Francis Ngannou's MMA skillset has come a long way, with the former UFC champion evolving from a one-dimensional powerhouse striker to a well-rounded mixed martial artist.

His second fight with Stipe Miocic, and his performance against Ciryl Gane, proved that 'The Predator' had worked hard on improving his grappling, which was exposed by Miocic during their first fight.

Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, regarded as being of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists in the UFC, recently shared a story of his experience rolling with Ngannou many years ago.

Burns was training at the Blackzillians gym at the time, which closed in 2017. There, he detailed catching Francis Ngannou in an armbar and popping his arm. 'Durinho' said:

"I trained with him before, he didn't like it... We were still at Blackzillians, so it was five years ago maybe. And we grappled hard, and I got his arm and he didn't tap and I popped his arm! I was so afraid, I said, 'Oh my God.' This guy's gonna kill me now! But he was cool about it."

Francis Ngannou reacts to Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder's performances in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder featured in the main and co-main event of the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing card on December 23rd in Saudi Arabia.

'AJ' faced off against Otto Wallin, whom he defeated via TKO in Round 7, while Deontay Wilder clashed with Joseph Parker, who showcased a stunning display to secure an upset victory over 'The Bronze Bomber' via unanimous decision.

Wilder was dominated throughout the fight, and was even stunned by a huge right hand late in the bout.

Given Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury several months ago, he shared his interest in potential boxing matches with both Joshua and Wilder following last weekend's event.

'The Predator' appeared to be eyeing a matchup with Deontay Wilder in the wake of his uncharacteristic performance, and took to X to share the following:

"Licking my lips after watching this fight."

But Francis Ngannou also shared interest in potentially facing Anthony Joshua in the squared circle, and wrote:

"Great performance tonight AJ .. #NgannouJoshua"

Ngannou's interest in competitive boxing doesn't appear to have decreased. Though he is expected to make his debut for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), next year, it appears that he wants another boxing match before he returns to MMA.