"This is tremendous" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier starring in new Bud Light commercial ahead of UFC 302 title fight

Dustin Poirier has starred in a new Bud Light commercial heading into his highly-anticipated UFC title fight. The combat sports community subsequently chimed in with their reactions to Poirier's appearance in the advertisement.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Poirier is scheduled to face reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the latter's title at UFC 302 on June 1, 2024. It'll mark 'The Diamond's' third shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

Poirier previously fought for the undisputed belt in September 2019 and lost to then-UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov via third-round submission. Besides, in December 2021, the Louisianian faced then-UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and lost via third-round submission. Some believe that 'The Diamond's' upcoming lightweight title shot against Makhachev could be the last of his MMA career.

Ahead of the all-important title showdown, US-based alcoholic beverage brand Bud Light (owned by Anheuser-Busch) has roped in Poirier for an advertisement. In late 2023, it was revealed that Bud Light and the UFC signed a new deal reportedly worth over $100 million, whereby the brand would return as a UFC sponsor from January 2024 onward.

The 35-year-old Poirier has now posted the Bud Light commercial's video via his official X handle.

Watch the video in Poirier's tweet below:

The majority of fight fans weighed in with congratulatory messages for Dustin Poirier. One fan alluded that Bud Light had also got comedian Shane Gillis to promote it. The fan jestingly drew a connection between the name Gillis and Poirier's penchant for using the 'gilly' (i.e., the guillotine choke) in his fights.

Multiple 'Silly Goose Guillotine Gang' fans indicated that a guillotine choke win could be on the horizon for 'The Diamond.' A netizen tweeted:

"After 302, AND NEW!"

Moreover, another fan asserted that Poirier's one of their favorite fighters and has the most precise and technical punching in the game. Others expressed their elation over the veteran MMA fighter possibly receiving a good payday for appearing in the commercial. An X user wrote:

"This is tremendous. Congratulations on the brand-alignment. Legend."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Dustin Poirier responds to Rare Stash's post regarding his UFC 302 title shot

Speaking of alcoholic beverages, Dustin Poirier himself co-founded a bourbon brand, 'Rare Stash,' in 2022. The former interim UFC lightweight titleholder can often be seen promoting the brand, alongside his other businesses such as 'Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce.'

The 'Rare Stash' Instagram handle recently put forth a motivational post ahead of its co-founder's high-stakes UFC 302 fight.

The post featured a video comprising highlights from Dustin Poirier's UFC appearances. The fan-favorite fighter took to the comments section of the aforementioned post and left a comment, consisting of a pair of celebratory emojis and a heart emoji as well.

Check out a screenshot of Poirier's comment below:

