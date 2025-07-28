  • home icon
  Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett critique Michael Chandler's "bad fight IQ": "Mad for someone who has that many fights"

Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett critique Michael Chandler's "bad fight IQ": "Mad for someone who has that many fights"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 28, 2025 06:54 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) unimpressed by Michael Chandler
Tom Aspinall (left) unimpressed by Michael Chandler's (middle) performance against Paddy Pimblett (right). [Images courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial @mikechandlermma and @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Michael Chandler is arguably Paddy Pimblett's biggest win so far; however, Tom Aspinall doesn't seem to think highly of 'Iron's' abilities as an MMA fighter. During a recent collab, the Englishman went scorched earth on the former Bellator world champion's decision-making in the octagon.

Pimblett and Chandler clashed at UFC 314 in April. While the former NCAA star showed early promise in implementing his wrestling, the fight quickly swayed in 'The Baddy's' favor as he started seeing success on the feet and grappling exchanges.

After connecting a vicious knee to the head in round three, Pimblett closed the show with ground and pound.

Watch Paddy Pimblett finish Michael Chandler below:

Dissecting the fight during their collab, Aspinall expressed his disbelief at how a veteran of the game like Chandler showed little fight IQ in the contest:

"It's something like bad fight IQ."

Criticizing 'Iron' for expending his energy sub-optimally during the fight, the UFC heavyweight champion said:

"He is obviously like a really fit guy, but if you do a sprint for five minutes, no one's going to be that fit, are they? That's what he does. He just goes out there, he throws from out here [from outside of range], picking up full blast. It's mad for someone who has that many fights."
Pimblett also chimed in, noting that despite his opponent's speed and explosiveness, he and his team were counting on exploiting Chandler's lack of tactical awareness at UFC 314.

Check out Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett's comments on Michael Chandler below (2:14):

Paddy Pimblett tells Tom Aspinall the "most annoying thing" Michael Chandler did at UFC 314

It seems getting punched by Michael Chandler was not what troubled Paddy Pimblett the most at UFC 314. According to the surging lightweight star, it was 'Iron's' "annoying" grappling tendencies that taxed him the most during their fight.

Speaking to Tom Aspinall, the 30-year-old revealed that Chandler kept pulling on his elbow while they were on the mat, which resulted in him sustaining a serious mat burn:

"Know what the most annoying thing he did was? When he got me down, and he had me like that, [with] my elbows on the mat, he kept pulling my elbow on the mat, and I had the naughtiest mat burn ever the next day. It's the worst, I'd rather get punched in the face than a mat burn."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
